Natural strategies to fight summer insects and bites

The risk of insect' bites extends beyond mere irritation.

As summer unveils its sunny days and warm nights, outdoor lovers face the unavoidable challenge of dealing with a surge of insects eager to interrupt leisure time.

From mosquitoes and flies to stinging creatures like bees and bluebottles, the season demands a proactive approach to personal protection and comfort.

Doryce Sher, a qualified pharmacist, aromatherapist, and founder of Aromatic Apothecary, advocates for a comprehensive strategy.

“We need to take a two-prong approach,” she explained.

“On the one hand, when it comes to mozzies and flies, we want a safe deterrent that effectively reduces the number of these annoying insects around us.

“However, insect bites and stings are still likely occurrences during the summer months, and therefore we must focus also on quickly relieving itches and stings.”

Soothing insects and bites

Sher warned that scratching inflamed insect bites can harm the skin and create sensitivity to infections, which become particularly concerning during warmer seasons when bacteria thrive.

For immediate relief, Sher recommended the Aromatic Apothecary Zap Bites mini roll-on.

She said this was an all-natural solution designed to combat inflammation and persistent itching.

“This unique blend of camomile, tea tree and lavender in sanitising gel base is a fast-acting, natural treatment that will prevent scratching,” she noted.

The combination offers multiple benefits: camomile and lavender provide powerful soothing properties with antihistamine and anti-inflammatory effects, while tea tree acts as a natural antibiotic.

People have recommended other ways of healing bug bites, including putting a hot spoon over the bite to soothe inflammation and itching.

Madame Sweat on Tiktok suggested an ‘easy fix’ would be replacing your daily soap for a brightening soap.

“This [brightening soap] is something that says kojic acid soap”, she explained.

Kojic acid soap is found at Clicks and Dischem.

Preventing insect bites

Preventing bites requires a varied approach.

Sher suggested several practical strategies for minimising insect encounters.

She said choosing lightweight, long-sleeved clothing in light colours could significantly reduce mosquito attraction. Taking note of their most active early morning and evening periods.

Travellers should also verify that accommodation includes mosquito-proofing measures like door and window screens, fans, and air conditioning. In malaria-prone areas, mosquito nets become essential.

When children are involved, Sher emphasises the importance of using non-toxic ingredients as repellents.

Beware of bluebottles

For those planning coastal adventures, additional safety measures are crucial. South African beaches, particularly during warmer months like December, can host dangerous bluebottles.

Sher advised seaside visitors to remain on the lookout, check for warning signs, and consult local lifeguards.

She emphasised being alert on windy days when these creatures are more likely to be blown ashore.

Protective bathing suits can provide an extra layer of defence.

“When it comes down to it we enjoy our outdoor and holiday time far more if we are not fussing about chasing away insects. We can relax more in our precious time in nature if we are not being aggravated by bites and stings.”

