Tired of looking tired?How to: Get rid of dark under eye circles

What you need to know about smoothing out fine lines, banishing dark circles and prevent ageing. We tell you how.

If you’re looking for ways to rejuvenate the delicate skin under your eyes, especially when it comes to tackling fine lines, there’s good news!

Two non-invasive treatments – carboxytherapy and laser genesis – are becoming the go-to options for many looking to refresh their under-eye area without the need for surgery.

Lowdown on carboxytherapy Carboxytherapy might sound high-tech, but its concept is simple.

This treatment involves injecting medical-grade carbon dioxide (CO2) gas just beneath the surface of your skin.

What makes this procedure, special is how the body reacts to that little bit of extra CO2.

When CO2 is introduced under the skin, your body reacts as if it needs to compensate by increasing blood flow to that area –this is known as the Bohr effect.

More blood flow comes a rush of oxygen and nutrients that naturally rejuvenate and refresh your skin.

Here’s how carboxytherapy works its magic:

1. Increased blood flow

The added CO2 makes your blood vessels dilate, increasing circulation to the treated area.

Improved circulation means more oxygen and nutrients are delivered to your skin cells, giving them the boost they need to repair and renew themselves.

2. Collagen stimulation

Collagen is your skin’s best friend, responsible for keeping it firm and elastic. Carboxytherapy stimulates your body’s natural production of collagen, helping to plump up the skin, smoothing out fine lines and making the area look firmer and fresher.

3. Tissue oxygenation

Carboxytherapy encourages more oxygen to reach your skin cells, enhancing cellular metabolism. When your cells are functioning optimally, your skin has a smoother, more youthful glow.

4. Neovascularization

This fancy word refers to the formation of new blood vessels. As more vessels develop in the treated area, the skin gets an extra boost of essential nutrients and oxygen, further promoting skin health and resilience.

What’s especially great about carboxytherapy is it addresses fine lines and dark circles under the eyes.

You know those blueish or purplish tints you see under your eyes, sometimes making you look like you haven’t slept in days?

Those are often because the skin in that area is super thin, so the veins beneath become more visible.

By stimulating collagen production, carboxytherapy helps thicken the skin, reducing that bluish tint and making you look less tired and more radiant.

Plus, it’s not just for fine lines under the eyes.

Carboxytherapy is also known for improving hair loss by stimulating blood flow and collagen in the scalp, helping to nourish hair follicles.

Is Carboxytherapy right for you?

Carboxytherapy is non-invasive, which means there’s little to no downtime – perfect for those with busy schedules.

While the treatment is generally well-tolerated, how many sessions you’ll need will depend on your skin type and how your skin responds to the treatment.

Some people see noticeable improvements after just a few sessions, while others may need a longer course to get their desired results.

What about laser genesis?

If you’re looking for a more high-tech approach to skin rejuvenation, laser genesis is another non-invasive treatment that pairs beautifully with carboxytherapy.

While carboxytherapy works from beneath the skin by enhancing blood flow and collagen production, laser genesis uses targeted heat energy to stimulate the skin’s surface.

Laser genesis is known for its ability to reduce fine lines, minimize redness and even out skin tone by gently heating the upper layers of the skin.

This stimulates collagen production and promotes healthy skin cell turnover without causing any damage.

No more puffy eyes

The heat also constricts blood vessels, which can help reduce puffiness and dark circles under the eyes. When combined with carboxytherapy, laser genesis offers a powerful one-two punch for under-eye rejuvenation.

While carboxytherapy works its magic by boosting circulation and collagen deep within the skin, laser genesis refines the skin’s surface, helping to minimize fine lines and restore a more even, youthful glow.

If you’ve been dreaming of brighter, smoother under-eyes but aren’t ready to commit to invasive treatments, carboxytherapy and laser genesis offer safe, effective alternatives.

Look Younger

Whether you’re looking to smooth out fine lines, banish dark circles, or even prevent further signs of aging, these two treatments could be just what your skin needs.

Plus, with minimal downtime, you can easily incorporate them into your routine without having to put your life on pause.

Everyone’s skin is different, so it’s always a good idea to consult with a skincare professional who can assess your needs and recommend the right combination of treatments for you.

Where can you get it done?

