Nearly 2 000 vehicles per hour expected on N3 heading to Gauteng this weekend

An aerial view of Van Reenen’s Pass which is on the N3 toll route. Picture: N3 Toll Concession Facebook page

As the sun sets on the festive season, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has warned of high traffic volumes on the N3 Toll Route this week with highs of between 1 000 and 1 900 vehicles per hour traveling northbound (towards Gauteng).

The N3TC said peak traffic conditions are expected to continue this weekend as more holiday makers return home after the festive season.

The N3TC manages the busy 415km section of the N3 Toll Route between Cedara and Durban in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng.

High traffic

N3TC operations manager Thania Dhoogra said road users should especially be prepared for high northbound traffic volumes.

“This includes possible congestion and delays, on Sunday, 7 January between 09:00 and 18:00. Road users are reminded that should it be necessary, traffic authorities may implement safety precautions such as traffic calming measures at strategic locations along the route.”

Bad weather

Dhoogra added that many parts of the N3 Toll Route are also prone to severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, and often hail during this period.

“Stay alert and informed of traffic and weather conditions along your planned route. Allow extra travel time to patiently and carefully negotiate difficult situations, should they arise.

“Drive defensively, adhere to warning signs, keep your vehicle’s headlights switched on, maintain safe following distances, stay within the speed limit, and take preventative measures to avoid emergencies,” advised Dhoogra.

Alerts

Dhoogra said the N3TC works closely with law enforcement agencies, road and traffic experts, emergency services and other authorities to help mitigate safety risks on the N3 Toll Route.

“We also rely heavily on the support of every road user to make an effort to ensure greater road safety for everyone. We wish everyone a safe and trouble-free journey on the N3 Toll Route. Remember, great holidays only end when you have arrived safely back home,” said Dhoogra.

