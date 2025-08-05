Neglect blamed in mental patient deaths in Northern Cape

Cope opens a murder case against Northern Cape health officials after two psychiatric patients die in unsafe, freezing conditions.

The Congress of the People (Cope) has laid charges against the Northern Cape health authorities for being allegedly responsible for the death and suffering of mental health patients.

This, after the health ombud’s recent findings indicated that the death of two patients and the suffering of the other two were caused by a lack of electricity, mismanagement and related factors.

Acting national chair Pakes Dikgetsi called on authorities to deal harshly with those responsible for the tragedy and hold them accountable.

Cope opens case against health officials

Dikgetsi said Cope had opened a case of murder, attempted murder and culpable homicide at Kimberley police station against the management of the Northern Cape department of health, RMS Hospital and the Northern Cape Mental Health Hospital.

He said the tragedies happened because the provincial health system was poorly managed and neglected by the leaders.

“What happened in these hospitals is more than just a tragedy. It is a crime and it is hard to believe that in a democratic South Africa, patients in government care could die from the cold.

“We must act quickly to get justice for the victims and their families. Vulnerable patients who depended on public health care were left in terrible conditions and those responsible should face criminal charges,” said Dikgetsi.

He said the head of the investigations team had committed to escalating the matter to their legal team and the Hawks to review the initial inquest docket and determine whether the two cases could be merged.

“Cope will be following the case closely to ensure the police and other authorities act quickly. Justice must be done, not just to respect those who died, but to make sure something like this never happens again.”

Power outages, mismanagement contributed to patient’s deaths – ombud

Health ombud Prof Taole Mokoena confirmed that power outages and mismanagement at the facilities contributed to the death of the two male patients.

Mokoena said the findings of an investigation into the treatment, complications and deaths of psychiatric patients at the Northern Cape Mental Health Hospital (NCMHH) and the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital (RMSH) revealed that between July and August last year, Cyprian Mohoto and Tshepo Mndimbaza died.

Petrus de Bruins and John Louw were badly affected – Low had to undergo a craniectomy, while De Bruins remained bedridden.

He said the electricity supply was interrupted by cable theft and vandalism at the power substation.

“This power loss impacted the communication infrastructure, leaving the hospital without telephone lines.

“Electricity supply was restored within days at two of the neighbouring hospitals; however, it took an entire year for the electricity to be restored at NCMHH.

Damning findings

“Because of the lack of electricity, the available resuscitation equipment was not operational as it could not be charged, and other necessary equipment was unavailable for use.”

“NCMHH procured poor quality pyjamas and blankets which were inadequate to provide warmth to patients during the severe winter cold, especially at night,” said Mokoena.

The investigation also established that leadership instability in the provincial department of health negatively affected service delivery, safety, and the quality of patient care at NCMHH and RMSH.

