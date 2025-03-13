Man in critical condition after swarm of wasps attack

The attack happened in the Lions River area when a delivery vehicle reportedly disturbed a swarm of wasps.

A man is in critical condition in hospital after he was stung by a swarm of wasps in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood that the attack happened in the Lions River area when a delivery vehicle reportedly disturbed a swarm of wasps, leading to the passenger sustaining multiple stings.

It’s unclear what species of wasps attacked the individual.

Wasp attack

Midlands emergency medical services spokesperson Roland Robertson said their Howick advanced life support paramedics, along with Midlands EMS K9 rescue medics and other emergency services, were dispatched to the area following the incident.

“Upon arrival, paramedics found the patient unconscious and in severe anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction. Given the critical nature of the situation, advanced life support resuscitation efforts were immediately initiated, including the administration of specialised medications to counteract the allergic reaction.”

Critical

Robertson said that due to the severity of the reaction, the patient required urgent transportation to a medical facility for further treatment.

“Once stabilised, the patient was carefully loaded into the ambulance and transported to a nearby specialist hospital under the constant care of Midlands EMS advanced life support paramedics.”

“We commend the swift response of all teams involved, including K9 Hunter, who risked their lives entering a hazardous situation where emergency workers could also be harmed. This incident serves as a reminder for the public to exercise caution in areas where wasp, bee and hornet nests may be present,” Robertson said.

Wasps

Ruan Veldtman, Senior Scientist at the South African National Biodiversity Institute, said most wasp species aren’t dangerous to humans (unless you’re allergic), but their stings are painful.

“Some wasp species can wreak havoc in other ways, though. Take the family Vespidae, which includes more than 5 000 species. Of those, about 700 are social wasps, meaning they live in groups, with nests containing anywhere between 25 and 7 000 wasps.

“Sometimes, social wasps are able to reach countries beyond their natural range and establish populations there. This usually happens when hibernating queens accidentally travel as stowaways, having chosen a safe spot (like a golf bag) to hide in through the winter,” Veldtman said.

