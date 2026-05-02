New Sars commissioner acknowledges the ‘bedrock’ of the nation on Workers’ Day

Dr Ngobani Johnstone Makhubu officially took office on 1 May and has pledged to maintain the levels of public trust in Sars.

New South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Dr Ngobani Johnstone Makhubu has assumed office on International Workers’ Day.

In his first statement since taking office, Makhubu acknowledged the responsibility that comes with his new position, as well as those who contribute to the economy.

Makhubu takes over from Edward Kieswetter, who boasted in his farewell speech that Sars had collected over R2 trillion in taxes in his seventh and final year in charge.

Makhubu was previously the Deputy Commissioner for Taxpayer Engagement and Operations and has been appointed until 2031.

“President Ramaphosa could not have tasked a more eminently qualified individual to take over. Dr Makhubu has comprehensive knowledge of Sars and has been intimately involved in developments at Sars,” said Keiswetter.

‘Sars is not about power’

In his Workers’ Day message, the new Sars boss said the day marked a time to appreciate the labour, sacrifice and resilience of South Africa’s workers.

“Workers are the bedrock of our economy. Their effort sustains everything we do as a country. This day reminds us that institutions exist to serve people.

“Our task is to honour the work of South Africans by ensuring that the system they fund is fair, efficient and worthy of their trust,” stated Makhubu.

His predecessor noted that trust in Sars had more than doubled in his time in office, with Makhubu committing to maintaining those standards.

“Leadership at Sars is not about power, it is about trust. That trust must be earned daily through fairness, consistency and humility in how we apply the law,” Makhubu said.

PhD in leadership

The new commissioner was recommended by a panel of interviewers chaired by former Minister of Finance Nhlanhla Nene.

Makhubu earned Bachelor degrees in electrical engineering and economics, before completing his Masters in business leadership.

He would in 2024 go on to earn a PhD in leadership from the Albert Luthuli Leadership Institute at the University of Pretoria.

“The insights from my study will guide resonance-based strategies to build and repair trust, and enhance multi-actor group interactions, which are vital for effective leadership and organisational transformation,” Makhubu told the university.

He aims to use this sentiment to guide his work, but stated that he would be firm in pursuing those who dodged their tax obligations.

“Those who choose not to comply, who abuse the system or undermine it for personal gain, should expect decisive enforcement action. A tax system only works when everyone contributes fairly,” Makhubu concluded.