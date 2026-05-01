Malema uses Workers’ Day to address struggle with courts

Malema said the EFF will continue to fight for workers' rights in the country.

EFF leader Julius Malema has told a workers’ day gathering that he is being attacked in the courts by the same establishment that shot workers at Marikana.

Malema made the remarks at the Tlhapi Sports ground in Marikana, North West, as part of Workers’ Day commemorations on 1 May 2026.

The EFF said the aim was to honour the historical significance of Marikana, which the party identified as its birthplace.

Court battle

Malema used Workers’ Day to address his struggle with the courts.

I stand here, humbled and overwhelmed to be amongst the ground forces and volunteers of the EFF here in Marikana, a place I call home. I’m here to report to my parents, who were massacred here in 2012.

“Two weeks ago, I did not know whether I will be able to honour them. as I was always with you during workers’ day. Two weeks ago, the same establishment that killed the workers of Marikana wanted to make it impossible for me to come here. But I’m happy that I’m here with the widows and the children and the survivors of Marikana,” Malema said.

Malema conviction

Malema was convicted for violating gun laws at the East London Regional Court in KuGompo City on Thursday, 16 April 2026.

The EFF leader was convicted on multiple charges, including the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a public space and reckless endangerment.

After being found guilty, Malema partially succeeded in his appeal after being sentenced to five years in prison following his firearm discharge trial.

Workers

Malema said the EFF will continue to fight for workers’ rights in the country.

“We continue to fight for the rights of the workers and the working-class all-over South Africa, Africa and the diaspora. Fighters, you can’t have a mine here and have shacks next to a mine. Under the EFF government, that will be declared illegal.

“There must be a mine here. There must be beautiful houses here, beautiful schools here, beautiful hospitals here. There must be 24-hour clinics next to the mine, because that mine is going to bring diseases to our township. Therefore, they must bring medicine, because they brought diseases to our township,” Malema said.

Politics

Malema said he is not in politics to be “elected”.

“I am in politics to articulate the position of African people who have been oppressed for too long. We say to Ramaphosa, your day is coming! You must never think that the people forgot that you’re the one who said the workers were criminals.”

Malema said the struggle for justice for victims and their families continues.

“We say to them, they must not worry because the EFF is still alive. And for as long as the EFF is still alive, Marikana will remain alive, and one day, Marikana will receive justice,” Malema said.

The Marikana massacre resulted in the killing of 34 striking miners by the South African Police Service (Saps) on 16 August 2012, during a six‑week wildcat strike at Lonmin’s platinum mine in Marikana, near Rustenburg in the North West province.