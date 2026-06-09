You can now upload documents via WhatsApp: Here’s what you need to know about your tax return

The income tax return filing period will begin on 1 July 2026 and end on 22 January 2027.

As the 2026 tax season gets underway, taxpayers are being urged to familiarise themselves with the filing process, important deadlines and recent changes introduced by the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Whether filing for the first time or submitting an annual return, understanding the requirements can help taxpayers avoid penalties, ensure compliance and potentially maximise their refunds.

The income tax return filing period will start on 1 July 2026 and end on 22 January 2027.

When to file for tax return

According to the tax agency, auto-assessments will run from 1 July to 12 July 2026. “Filing your tax return can be simple. Sars continues to make it easier for taxpayers through auto-assessments, helping qualifying taxpayers experience The Power of Done,” said the taxman.

An auto assessment is when Sars works out your tax return for you using information already received from your employer, banks, medical schemes, retirement funds, and insurers – simply meaning you may not need to complete or submit a tax return yourself.

Taxpayers selected for auto assessment will receive an SMS or email from Sars between 1 and 12 July 2026. The notification from the tax agency will outline whether you need to pay Sars or if you are due for a refund.

One can also check their status online by visiting the Sars Online Query System (SOQS) and clicking “My Auto Assessment Status”. However, the tax agency has cautioned taxpayers to carefully review their auto-assessments before accepting them.

“If you do not receive a notification by 12 July 2026, you are not auto-assessed. Prepare to file from 13 July.”

Who must file?

Taxpayers who are not auto-assessed will need to file their tax returns for non-provisional individuals between 13 July and 23 October 2026. Provisional taxpayers will have from 13 July until 22 January 2027.

“A non-provisional taxpayer is typically a person who earns a regular salary or wage from an employer and whose pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) is already deducted throughout the year,” said Sars.

“Usually, these taxpayers have simple tax affairs with no additional income sources and they are either auto-assessed or submit their tax returns once during filing season every year.”

“A provisional taxpayer earns income on top of a regular salary or from a different source altogether. It could be income from a business, freelance work, investments or rental income.

“These taxpayers must pay their tax in advance, usually in two or more instalments during the year, based on their estimated income.”

Start preparing early to file for tax returns

The tax agency advises taxpayers not to wait until the last minute. “File early to avoid pressure, gather your supporting documents in advance, and submit your return accurately and on time.”

Sars said provisional taxpayers and trusts should use the longer filing period they have for early preparation. “Diarise your deadline now, start preparing well in advance, and avoid rushed and incomplete submissions.”

Trusts also have until 22 January 2027 to submit their tax returns.

Changes for 2026 filing season

Sars has listed the following changes for the upcoming season:

Less capturing, more pre-filled data : Some of your information (like investment income) will already be filled in on your form – saving you time.

: Some of your information (like investment income) will already be filled in on your form – saving you time. Simpler, easier-to-understand questions : The form has been simplified with fewer repeated questions and clearer wording to help you complete it correctly.

: The form has been simplified with fewer repeated questions and clearer wording to help you complete it correctly. Better guidance on residency status : New questions and date fields will help you provide the right information about your residency.

: New questions and date fields will help you provide the right information about your residency. Easier medical aid selection : A dropdown list of approved medical aid schemes will help you choose the correct option and avoid mistakes.

: A dropdown list of approved medical aid schemes will help you choose the correct option and avoid mistakes. Use WhatsApp for quick, easy access : You can now receive your Notice of Assessment (ITA34) if you are auto-assessed and don’t use email or eFiling. You can also get your Notice of Assessment (ITA34) and Statement of Account (SOA) on WhatsApp and upload supporting documents directly there.

: You can now receive your Notice of Assessment (ITA34) if you are auto-assessed and don’t use email or eFiling. You can also get your Notice of Assessment (ITA34) and Statement of Account (SOA) on WhatsApp and upload supporting documents directly there. Improved eFiling experience : The Income Tax Return (ITR12) has been updated with a new look and feel to make navigation easier. You will also find quick links to your Notice of Assessment (ITA34), and clearer messages if your return is overdue.

: The Income Tax Return (ITR12) has been updated with a new look and feel to make navigation easier. You will also find quick links to your Notice of Assessment (ITA34), and clearer messages if your return is overdue. Fewer verification issues: A new declaration alert questionnaire will help identify and resolve issues earlier, reducing the likelihood that your return will be selected for verification.

“These changes make your filing experience smoother and help you get it right the first time,” said Sars.

Beware of scams and phishing

The tax agency has also cautioned taxpayers about email and SMS scams.

“In the run-up to filing season, there will be many attempts from scammers to mimic what we do and try to get your personal details, or/and pay money into an account,” said Sars.

“See the latest scams here.” To report or to get more information on phishing, you can email the taxman on [email protected].

Alternatively, taxpayers can visit the links below to see YouTube videos on how to protect themselves from scammers:

No need to call or visit a branch

“Taxpayers, your tax matters are in better hands when you make use of eFiling or the Sars MobiApp,” said Sars.

“Register your profile now to ensure a smooth filing experience. No need to call us, you can register online or download the MobiApp on your phone or tablet.

“To make an appointment with Sars is now easier. Click here to make an appointment.”

Taxpayers can send a query via Sars Online Query System (SOQS) if they have forgotten their tax reference number, to submit supporting documents and more.

The SARS Online Query System (SOQS) assists taxpayers who wish to raise queries with SARS without going to a Sars Service Centre.

Need help?

Unsure if you need to submit a return? Complete these easy answers: Do you need to submit a return?

Visit the Sars YouTube channel – watch a tutorial video on the tax agency’s YouTube channel to provide detailed guidance on how to file.

If you have no other choice but to visit a Sars Service Centre, ensure that you have booked your appointment before your visit.

If you have forgotten your password, you can reset it online through the eFiling website by clicking on Forgot Password or Forgot Username.