New Year’s Eve alcohol sales to be restricted from 6pm in Joburg CBD

City of Joburg's MMC for public safety said the restriction on alcohol sales is intended to reduce crime and accidents.

Johannesburg’s MMC for public safety, Mgcini Tshwaku, on Tuesday warned that liquor outlets, taverns and clubs in some areas of the city will be forced to stop trading by 6pm on New Year’s Eve.

The areas that the police will target are the Joburg CBD, Hillbrow and Yeoville.

Alcohol restrictions on New Year’s Eve

He said the South African Police Service (Saps) has issued a directive to enforce this. The aim is to limit alcohol and reduce crime and accidents.

“Limiting the sale of alcohol has shown positive results in various incidents, including during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These restrictions … in turn reduced excessive alcohol consumption and limited the availability of alcohol,” Tshwaku said in a statement.

He said Saps will be working with the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and others to enforce the trading hours on the liquor outlets.

“Those found contravening the conditions of the Liquor Act such as allowing intoxicated people, underage, and over-crowding inside liquor premises will have to face the risk of their stock being confiscated and necessary fines imposed on their businesses.

“Additionally, vendors that permit parties outside or in front of their establishments will be shut down, and any music systems that are found to be playing loud music will be seized.”

Alcohol restrictions had success in 2023

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Tshwaku said the same restrictions on trade occurred in these areas last year.

He said in 2023, no incidents were reported in Hillbrow and only a few cases came from the CBD.

“It’s just for this time of year. People are going to go crazy because of the New Year and criminals are out in force,” he added.

Tshwaku said street parties will also be closed down, claiming these events are notorious for shootings.

“They are going to be closing the street as well. Before you close the street you need to get permission.

“All of those that are going to be conducting illegal events, unfortunately we’ll have to visit you,” he added.

In his statement, Tshwaku acknowledged that the trade restriction is inconvenient.

“As residents and business owners, let us prioritise your safety and that of our patrons.”

