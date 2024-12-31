New Year’s Eve fireworks warning amid Table Mountain fire concerns

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has issued an urgent appeal to New Year’s Eve revellers to refrain from setting off fireworks near Table Mountain National Park (TMNP), citing serious fire hazard concerns.

The warning specifically targets the popular Signal Hill and Tafelberg roads, where holiday celebrations have historically drawn large crowds.

Fireworks concerns on Table Mountain

According to SANParks, the park’s unique fynbos vegetation is particularly susceptible to fires, with fireworks posing a significant risk of triggering uncontrolled wildfires throughout the protected area.

The organisation has called on all visitors planning to celebrate near or within the park’s boundaries to prioritize fire safety in their festivities, recognising the delicate balance between public celebration and environmental protection at one of Cape Town’s most iconic natural landmarks.

JMPD announces heavy fines for illegal fireworks use

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has announced strict enforcement of fireworks regulations for the New Year celebrations, with substantial fines for violations.

The department has outlined specific time restrictions for fireworks use, permitting them between 11:00 pm and 1:00 am on New Year’s Eve, while other designated holidays allow usage between 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm.

Penalty structure for violations

The JMPD said it has implemented a tiered fine structure, with penalties of R1 000 for igniting fireworks near animals, hospitals, or old age homes.

More severe violations, such as setting off fireworks within 500 meters of petrol stations or allowing minors to handle fireworks without supervision, carry higher fines of R1 500.

“While fireworks can add excitement to celebrations, it is crucial to use them responsibly to ensure the safety of everyone,” the JMPD emphasised.

The regulations also require licenses for fireworks dealers, and large displays must receive Council authorization at least 14 days in advance.

The JMPD retains the authority to impound fireworks from dealers who fail to comply with license conditions.

