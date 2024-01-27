Who is Zululand’s new traditional prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi?

AmaZulu King Misuzulu has appointed the mayor of the Zululand District Municipality, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, as his traditional prime minister.

Zulu monarch King Misuzulu kaZwelithini announced the appointment of the mayor of the Zululand District Municipality, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, as his traditional prime minister at the commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana in Nquthu, in KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday.

Thulasizwe Buthelezi appointed as Zulu prime minister

The appointment by the AmaZulu king follows the death of his former prime minister and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi last year.

The former outspoken veteran politician and Zulu prince passed away on 9 September – two weeks after celebrating his 95th birthday from his hospital bed.

Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza of the Amadunge Clan was also announced as the deputy prime minister.

Thulasizwe Buthelezi: What to know

Buthelezi’s already reign as Zululand mayor has been steeped in controversy, starting off with a motion of no-confidence less than five months into his tenure as mayor.

Take a look at some of the various other allegations launched against him…

‘Inciting political killings’

In October last year, he was accused of making comments that incite political killings in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

According to an IOL report, National Freedom Party (NFP) secretary-general Canaan Mdletshe backed up the accusations with the release of a video clip of Buthelezi’s 21 February address in reaction to the ANC/NFP/EFF coalition taking over the Nongoma Municipality from the IFP.

Tender irregularities and collusion with radical forum

In 2019, Buthelezi was accused of collusion with members of the radical forum Amadelangokubona to allegedly get rid of head of the Department of Technical Services at the municipality, Emannuel Sibusiso Ngcobo.

IOL reported that Ngcobo claimed that he feared for his life after a fallout with Buthelezi who allegedly wanted to award tenders to friends and relatives.

“The last straw was when hitmen came to my office threatening me to resign or risk being killed; they said they had been paid by the mayor. I was seen as a stumbling block to corruption,” Ngcobo was quoted as saying by the publication.

Buthelezi, however, denied these allegations which prompted the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) to call on the Zululand District Municipality’s council to investigate allegations that the mayor had interfered with tender processes.

Alleged sexual abuse of female employees

In August last year, he came under fire for allegedly sexually abusing female employees in the municipality.

He, in turn, accused ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo and NFP councillors of a smear campaign to tarnish his name.

What is the role of the Zulu nation’s prime minister?

The powers of a Zulu traditional prime minister are often ceremonial and advisory in nature and do not override the legislative and administrative frameworks of the South African government, according to Swisher Post.

This role often includes advising the AmaZulu king on matters of tradition and culture, overseeing community welfare, and acting as a bridge between the traditional leadership and government structures.