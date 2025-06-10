Sizwe Dhlomo declines LaSizwe’s ‘Awkward Dates’ invite

'Awkward Dates' follows Lasizwe as he navigates a series of blind dates with various celebrities.

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo sparked mixed reactions after declining Lasizwe’s invite to appear on his Awkward Dates YouTube show.

Lasizwe took a chance and invited Sizwe after a fan expressed interest in seeing him on the show.

Turning Lasizwe down, the Kaya FM presenter said he does not do interviews.

He added: “Good show though. If ever I have something to promote one day, I’ll hit you up. Keep up the good work.”

Sizwe instead suggested that Lasizwe come to his workplace to shadow him for a week.

“Don’t bring cameras, but you can shadow me for a full week. I’ll give you a breakdown of how to move in the game. That’s if you’ll find that kind of info useful. Your choice,” Sizwe tweeted.

Sizwe’s suggestion did not sit well with some netizens, who found it condescending and arrogant.

Others, however, said this would be a great opportunity for Lasizwe. Here are a few reactions from X:

Manje you being egotistic..



You having a big head this a L take — Gaahd Zillahhh (@YoungKxnggg) June 9, 2025

Opportunity of a lifetime😭😭🙏 June 8, 2025

Lasizwe manifesting his dream guests

A few days ago, Lasizwe took to social media to celebrate after securing one of his dream guests for Awkward Dates, asking fans to guess who it was.

While many speculated that it might be media personality Bonang Matheba, he later revealed it was former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi.

Lasizwe had previously shared on Instagram that he is manifesting to have Bonang, Tyla, Zozi, Uncle Waffles, and actor Thembinkosi Mthembu as guests on his show.

