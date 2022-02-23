The Russia-Ukraine crisis: Latest Developments

AFP

Here are the latest developments in the crisis between Russia and Ukraine:

– Ukraine calls up reservists –

Ukraine begins calling up reservists into the armed forces and urges its citizens to leave Russia immediately as it braces for a possible invasion.

– Russia begins evacuating diplomats –

Russia begins evacuating diplomatic staff from Ukraine, its embassy in Kyiv says, a day after lawmakers in Moscow granted President Vladimir Putin permission to use force abroad.

– EU calls emergency summit –

The EU will hold an emergency summit in Brussels late Thursday on Russia’s “aggressive actions” against Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel says, saying the meeting will seek “a collective approach and actions”.

– ‘Moment of peril’ –

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tells the General Assembly that the world is “facing a moment of peril”, warning: “If the conflict in Ukraine expands, the world could see a scale and severity of need unseen for many years”.

– Five million could be displaced –

A Russian invasion of Ukraine could displace as many as five million people, US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, tells the General Assembly.

– Ukraine demands security guarantees –

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky demands “immediate” security guarantees from the West and Moscow aimed at averting a feared Russian invasion.

– Ukrainian soldier killed –

A Ukrainian soldier dies in a shelling attack near the frontline with the Moscow-backed separatist east, the armed forces say, the sixth in four days.

– Putin open to dialogue, but… –

Putin says Moscow is ready to look for “diplomatic solutions” amid raging tensions with the West over Ukraine but stresses that Russia’s interests are non-negotiable.

– Invasion ‘highly likely’: UK –

Putin is “highly likely” to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and attack Kyiv, UK foreign minister Liz Truss says.

– ‘Strong response’ to sanctions –

Russia says that new US sanctions will meet a “strong response” after US President Joe Biden announces fresh penalties against Moscow for “beginning” an invasion of Ukraine.

– Berlin can do without Russian gas –

Germany can meet its energy needs without Russian gas, Economy Minister Robert Habeck says, after the government decides to halt the approval of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

– ‘Massive’ cyberattack –

Ukraine is coming under a “massive” cyberattack, Deputy Prime Minister Mykailo Fyodorov says, with the main websites of the government and foreign ministry refusing to open.

– China accuses Washington –

China accuses the United States of “raising tensions” and “creating panic” over the Ukraine crisis, shortly after Washington announced sanctions against Moscow and said it would continue to supply weapons to Ukraine.