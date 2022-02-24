SA govt ‘concerned’ Russian attack on Ukraine could have regional, global ramifications

Citizen Reporter

The South African government says it’s concerned about the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, a situation it says could have regional and global ramifications if allowed to further deteriorate.

Ukraine and Russia crisis

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) released a statement on Wednesday evening urging “all parties to devote increased efforts to diplomacy and to find a solution that will help de-escalate tensions and avert armed conflict”.

The statement came as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military offensive against Ukraine. Putin launched the offensive in the early hours of Thursday, after a surprise televised address.

Ukraine’s border guards said on Thursday morning that the country came under artillery attack along its northern border with Russia and Belarus. Russia has tens of thousands of soldiers stationed in Belarus, where it has held military drills.

Commenting on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor reiterated the South African government’s stance, calling for the easing of tensions between all parties.

She said the world does not need another war as this would result in death and destruction, hence the government’s call for enhanced diplomacy.

“All parties have much to gain from a negotiated outcome and much to lose from an unnecessary and violent conflict,” Pandor said in a statement.

She said South Africa further called on the United Nations (UN) Security Council – which met for an emergency meeting on Wednesday night – to play a central role in the search for peace.

“The UN Security Council is the body given the mandate for maintenance of international peace and security and it must exercise its role fully.

“As South Africa, we believe all the issues of concern to any of the parties must be addressed in inclusive talks led by the UN Security Council,” Pandor said.

SA government under fire

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Wednesday criticised the South African government for its “ongoing silence” on the raging tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The DA condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and called on the South African government to do more to condemn its Brics partner instead of calling for the easing of tensions and a return to diplomatic talks.

DA MP and spokesperson on international relations and cooperation, Darren Bergman, said the government’s failure to condemn Russia could only be viewed as the ANC condoning and enabling the Russian aggression in the East of Ukraine.

“A price of a full-scale war in Ukraine would be too high a price to pay – not only for Europe but for the rest of the world. The ANC government, therefore, cannot continue to hide behind past loyalties, it must use its place at the table to enter diplomatic waters deliberately and decisively,” Bergman said in a statement.

World ‘must compel Russia to peace’

Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that the country’s allies were building a “coalition” against Putin and urged the world to take measures to force Moscow to stop its attack.

“We are building an anti-Putin coalition,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter, after talks with the leaders of the US, EU, Britain, Germany and Poland.

“The world must compel Russia to peace,” he wrote.

Talked to @POTUS, @OlafScholz, @eucopresident, @AndrzejDuda, @BorisJohnson. Urge to stop Putin, war against ???????? & the world immediately! Building an anti-Putin coalition. Immediate sanctions, defense & financial support to ????????! Close the airspace! The world must force ???????? into peace— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

UK PM to preside over crisis meeting

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday preside over an emergency meeting to discuss the “horrific” Russian attack on Ukraine, his office said.

“The Prime Minister will chair a COBR at 0730 (local and GMT) to discuss the response to the horrific attacks in Ukraine this morning,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe. Additional reporting by AFP

