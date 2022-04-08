Ketanji Brown Jackson makes US history as the first black female Supreme Court justice

Faizel Patel

The United States (US) has made history as the senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first black woman ever to serve on the Supreme Court.

The 51-year-old’s appointment was greeted with a standing ovation on the floor of the upper chamber of congress.

It also means white men will not be the majority in the nation’s high court for the first time in 233 years.

AFP reports four of the justices on the nine-member court will be women once Jackson takes her seat, making it the most diverse bench in history – Of the five men on the bench, four are white, and Clarence Thomas is African American.

According to official reports, Jackson replaces Justice Stephen Breyer, a fellow liberal judge for whom she once clerked, upon his retirement in June.

US President Joe Biden called it a historic moment for the nation.

Biden hosted the highly respected judge at the White House on 25 February when he unveiled her as his nominee.

Jackson garnered support from three senate republicans during a gruelling and at times brutal confirmation process.

Her election delivers Biden a bipartisan 53-47 approval for his first Supreme Court nominee which is a huge moment for him who chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee in the 1980’s and 1990’s.

Biden now has the unprecedented distinction of both naming and overseeing of the appointment of a Supreme Court justice.

On Friday Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will fete Jackson at an event on the White House lawn.

With the rapid approach of the midterm elections, traditionally difficult for the incumbent president’s political party, Biden is desperate to build some political momentum.

His administration may be highlighting the US economy’s rapid rebound and a booming job market following coronavirus pandemic doldrums, but none of that is working.

In a statement, the White House said that Judge Jackson’s breadth of experience across the legal system has provided her with the perspective to be an exceptional justice and garnered bipartisan support for her nomination.

ALSO READ: Ukraine war has exposed inability of UN to maintain international peace & security – Ramaphosa