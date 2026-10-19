‘I’m not here for revenge,’ Masemola says as he returns to lead Saps

Masemola acknowledged the turbulence that had engulfed Saps, but insisted the focus must now shift from the past to the future.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola used his first day back at the helm of the South African Police Service (SAPS) to deliver a blunt message to police leadership: the era of divisions, mistrust, and internal battles must end if the organisation is to effectively fight crime and restore public confidence.

Masemola was placed on precautionary suspension in April by mutual agreement with the president after appearing in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court to face allegations of contravening the PFMA.

Legal cloud

However, the legal cloud hanging over the police chief was lifted when the National Director of Public Prosecutions instructed on 15 September 2026 that the charges be withdrawn. The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court subsequently formalised the withdrawal of the charges on 22 September 2026.

The Presidency confirmed on Friday that Masemola would resume his full duties on Monday,19 October 2026.

No revenge

Returning to work, Masemola struck a conciliatory tone, repeatedly emphasising unity, professionalism, and service delivery over personal grievances.

“I return ready to work with all of you. I’m not here for revenge,” Masemola said.

Instead, he said he would focus on rebuilding the organisation, strengthening frontline policing, and ensuring SAPS remains capable of protecting South Africans amid persistent crime challenges.

“We cannot build a strong police service on divisions, mistrust or competing personal interests. We must build it on professional solidarity, effective leadership, mutual respect and a shared commitment to our constitutional mandate.”

Looking forward

Addressing senior police leadership and the media, Masemola acknowledged the turbulence that had engulfed Saps in recent months but insisted the focus must now shift from the past to the future.

“What has happened has happened. I will not allow the past to distract us from moving forward.”

He said the organisation’s constitutional mandate must always outweigh individual interests and warned that leadership disputes could not undermine policing priorities.

“Our constitutional mandate must always take precedence over personal interests,” he said.

Masemola stressed that unity did not mean the absence of differences but rather the ability to resolve disagreements constructively while putting the interests of Saps and the public first.

#sapsHQ [GENERAL FANNIE MASEMOLA MEETS SAPS SENIOR MANAGEMENT ON FIRST DAY BACK AT WORK]



General Fannie Masemola, National Commissioner of the South African Police Service has been welcomed back by Deputy National Commissioners, Provincial Commissioners as well as other senior… pic.twitter.com/4RAhUqfW9d October 19, 2026

Credibility

Asked whether the controversy surrounding Masemola’s suspension, criminal prosecution and testimony before commissions of inquiry had damaged the credibility and legitimacy of SAPS leadership.

Masemola acknowledged the significance of the question but made it clear he was focused on moving forward.

“You cannot erase history. What has happened has happened,” he said.

“But what we need to focus on now is how we move forward as an organisation, how we bring together the leadership of SAPS and work together serving the people of this country.”

No explanations

He rejected suggestions that he owed the public further explanations, arguing that the legal process had unfolded openly.

“I don’t think I owe anyone anything. Everything happened publicly, and people have seen what has happened.”

However, he said lessons had to be learned from the episode and pledged to keep strengthening areas of the organisation that require reform.

Restoring stability

Asked about allegations of internal factions and individuals working against him within SAPS, Masemola again rejected any suggestion that he had returned to settle scores.

He said no organisation was free of disagreements or competing personalities, but insisted established processes existed to handle disputes and misconduct.

“You’ll never find an organisation where everybody loves you. What is important is working together and understanding what we are here to achieve.”

Masemola said one of his immediate priorities would be restoring stability within the police service and ensuring leadership remained focused on service delivery rather than internal conflict.

Crime fight remains priority

The commissioner said Saps would remain focused on strengthening frontline policing, improving resource allocation, recruiting new officers and ensuring police stations are responsive to the communities they serve.

He also pledged to study and implement relevant recommendations arising from recent inquiries affecting the police service, saying reforms must make SAPS stronger, more transparent and more accountable.

“Our most important measure of success is the experience of the public at a police station and in communities where they need immediate assistance,” Masemola said.

Resources

While acknowledging resource constraints, he said available resources would be strategically directed to areas where they were needed most.

For Masemola, the task ahead is clear: rebuilding morale within SAPS while convincing South Africans that the police service remains capable of delivering on its mandate.

“The task before us is to unite the organisation, strengthen frontline capacity, fight crime decisively and rebuild public confidence,” he said.