Boris Johnson steps down as Conservative Party leader after mass cabinet resignations

Cheryl Kahla

UK prime minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said he will be stepping down as the Conservative Party leader, following mounting pressure from him to resign.

His decision to step down comes after an influx of resignations from members and assistants in his cabinet.

Addressing the nation from the steps of 10 Downing Street, Johnson said it is the clear new leader should take the helm, “and therefore a new prime minister”.

He said he was sad to walk away from “the best job in the world”.

As of Thursday, 40 ministers and three cabinet members tendered their resignations with more set to follow in due course.

While Jonson is stepping down as Conservative leader today, he will stay on as prime minister for the time being.

This is a developing story, more to follow.