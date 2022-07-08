Hajj pilgrims move to plains of Arafah for prayers

Faizel Patel

After a beautiful day in Mina, pilgrims moved to the plains of Arafah, the most important aspect of Hajj.

Huge crowds of robed Muslim pilgrims prayed on Saudi Arabia’s Mount Arafat on Friday.

This year’s Hajj pilgrimage is the biggest since the Covid-19 pandemic forced drastic cuts in numbers two years in a row.

Groups of worshippers, many holding umbrellas to shield themselves from 40 degree scorching temperatures.

While many will stay in their tents, others recited verses from the Qur’an on the rocky rise, called Jabal Rahma or mountain of mercy.

This is where the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) rendered his final sermon.

About 850,000 people from abroad, including 1,132 South Africans, are performing Hajj this year.

Aqueel Osmany from Lenasia told The Citizen he will be engaging in deep prayer for Muslims across the globe.

“Arafah is very overwhelming and heartwarming, given that we have just come out of a pandemic and now interacting with nationalities across the globe.”

ALSO READ: Saudi Arabia’s Hajj and Umrah Ministry sacks CEO for lack of service to pilgrims

“Another pilgrim said time spent at Arafah is a test from Allah.

“It was boiling in Arafah just after the prayer. The aircons were not working and we were really feeling the heat. Yet nobody in our tent complained and knew that this only a test from Allah.”

“My supplication to the Almighty is to invite more guests to the Kingdom. There are over one billion Muslims in the world and there are only about one million here for hajj. I wish there was more,” said the pilgrim.

After sunset, they will journey the short distance to Muzdalifah, where they will sleep under the stars before performing the symbolic “stoning of the devil” ceremony on Saturday.

After the stoning ritual, pilgrims will return to the Haram in Makkah to perform a final “tawaf” or circumambulating the holy Ka’ba.

Eid Al-Adha, the feast of the sacrifice that begins on Saturday, marks the end of Hajj.

Meanwhile, Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, the emir of Makkah and advisor to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, said that no epidemic diseases was reported among the Hajj pilgrims on Tarwiyah Day, Thursday, the first day of Hajj.

Al-Faisal extended his thanks and gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for the material and human capabilities that have been provided to serve the pilgrims to perform their rituals in ease and tranquility.

“Despite the outbreak of coronavirus during the past two years, the Kingdom did not stop the annual pilgrimage and the Muslims performed the rituals in limited numbers according to high level of precautionary measures.”

Prince Khaled Al-Faisal thanked all those involved in serving the pilgrims, especially volunteers, who have set a unique model in serving the guests of Allah.