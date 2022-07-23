Saudi arrested after Israeli jounalist sneaks into Makkah

Faizel Patel

A Saudi national who allegedly helped an Israeli journalist enter the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia has been arrested.

Gil Tamary breached a total ban on non-Muslims access to Makkah in Saudi Arabia and the sanctity of the holy city by sneaking into Islam’s holiest site.

Israel’s Channel 13 News aired a 10-minute report on Monday in which journalist Tamary drove past the Haram that houses the Ka’ba and climbed Jabal-e-Rahma (Mount of Mercy).

Tamary, who works for Israel’s Channel 13, continued to draw hostile reactions on Saudi social media Wednesday, two days after he posted it on Twitter and one day after he followed up with an apology for any offence he might have caused.

Makkah regional police have “referred a citizen” to prosecutors for alleged complicity in “transferring and facilitating the entry of a (non-Muslim) journalist”, a police spokesperson said in comments reported by the official Saudi Press Agency.

SPA did not name the journalist but said he is an American citizen, whose case has also been referred to prosecutors “to take the necessary procedures against him in accordance with the applied laws”.

Tamary, who was accompanied by a local guide whose face was blurred to prevent identification, lowered his voice while speaking to the camera in Hebrew and at times switched to English to avoid revealing himself as Israeli.

AFP reports that in his roughly 10-minute clip, Tamary visits Mount Arafat, where pilgrims gather to pray during the climax of the hajj pilgrimage each year.

Tamary makes clear he knows what he’s doing is outlawed, referring to the site as “a place forbidden to non-Muslims” and declaring, “I am the first Israeli journalist on the spot to broadcast these images and in Hebrew.”

Users took to social media to express their outrage at Tamary’s breach of the ban on non-Muslims entering Makkah.

Twitter user, Avi Kaner, also expressed his outrage surrounding Tamari’s actions.

“You disrespected your gracious hosts as a publicity stunt. You uncovered absolutely nothing. There is a ton of footage available in the public domain about Mecca. You had an opportunity to make a proper apology but chose to defend yourself instead. Shame on you.”

The controversy followed US President Joe Biden’s visit to both Israel and Saudi Arabia last week.

