Alleged kidnappers caught napping in Australia after victims escape

Police in Australia arrested two suspected kidnappers after finding them napping in a vehicle, authorities said Friday.

The men allegedly threatened and kidnapped a man and a woman in Brisbane, Queensland, at around 2 am Thursday (1600 GMT Wednesday).

Officers said they also found several items in the vehicle, including zip ties, bleach, hacksaw blades, wire snips and a blowtorch, as well as cash and drugs.

The victims were allegedly driven roughly 80 kilometres (50 miles) south to a Gold Coast suburb, where the vehicle stopped at a carpark.

The man and woman, aged 33 and 42 respectively, escaped from the vehicle just after 8 am and called the police.

Kidnappers found asleep

Officers found the two men asleep in the vehicle, seemingly unaware that their victims had escaped.

Bodicam footage showed an officer opening the door of the vehicle saying, “hey buddy, police”, which appeared to startle a suspect slumbering in the driver’s seat.

The men, aged 35 and 36, were arrested and face two charges of kidnapping, two of deprivation of liberty, and two of torture, as well as one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm and robbery.

They were denied bail and are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.