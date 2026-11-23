Authorities say the anonymous messages contained largely identical warnings, with investigations continuing into who was responsible.

Bomb threats were emailed to hundreds of schools across Germany on Monday but there appeared to be no immediate danger, police said, after a wave of hoax warnings at schools across Europe in recent weeks.

Schools in the capital Berlin and the states of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt and Rhineland-Palatinate were among those to report receiving the threats, authorities said.

In the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg alone, police said, more than 450 schools were sent the threats.

Police dismiss immediate danger

Police in all affected areas said they quickly concluded the threats did not represent a “concrete danger” and were “not serious”.

“There is no information indicating any specific danger or threat to the schools that received the emails or to any other schools,” Berlin police said.

However, some schools did evacuate as a precaution, local media reported.

Police in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate said that in the “largely identical emails”, anonymous authors “claim to have placed explosive devices in school buildings and threatened to detonate them”.

Investigations were ongoing, they said, adding that such threats can cause “considerable uncertainty among the public” and constituted a criminal offence.

The tabloid Bild reported that the subject of the emailed threats was: “Death awaits you”.

Authorities monitor security situation

An interior ministry spokesman said schools were not being advised to evacuate as the incident fits into “the current overall threat picture”.

“I think both the schools and the security authorities of the federal states are prepared for such incidents and can then respond in a way that is appropriate to the situation,” he told reporters in Berlin, declining to comment on who might be behind the incident.

In recent weeks, schools in Italy, Britain, Hungary and Serbia have been sent hoax bomb threats. It is not clear whether any of the incidents are connected.

There have also been hoax bomb alerts on flights across Europe and cyber attacks on supermarket refrigeration systems in several European countries.