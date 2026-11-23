Shebeshxt questioned Makola's credibility, saying the officer portrayed him as a criminal based on the alleged offences.

Investigating officer Captain Phaladi Makola defended the state’s evidence against Limpopo Lekompo musician Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke as his bail application continued at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Chauke has been in custody since his arrest in November last year, with the magistrate’s court and the high court dismissing his bail bids several times.

He faces charges, including attempted murder, linked to the shooting of Petros Ralefadana on 19 October 2025.

The hearing will continue until Friday, 27 November 2026, and further examination is expected.

Makola told the court that Chauke was allegedly found with a smartphone in the Polokwane holding cells earlier this year.

State prosecutor Advocate Kgaugelo Lekoloane asked why Chauke had been kept there. According to Makola, it was because of his constant court appearances.

“They were not transporting him to [prison]. Sometimes we would finish late, maybe after 3:30pm, then the correctional services don’t allow people. Then he would be kept in the Polokwane police cells,” Makola explained.

At the previous hearing, Chauke questioned Makola’s credibility and said the officer had portrayed him as a criminal based on the alleged offences.

Two ballistic reports presented in court

Lekoloane said Chauke claimed the dockets had no ballistic reports.

Makola disputed this and told the court that the dockets contained two.

“The first report that we received is the one of prima residue which was extracted from the vehicle that we wanted to prove that there was a shooting from that car,” Makola said.

“It indicated that indeed a firearm was used in that blue Golf 8 GTI,” he continued.

The second report focused on the projectile taken from the victim’s jaw.

“When the victim was shot in the jaw, a projectile was found in his jaw,” Makola stated. He said the forensics department found that the projectile was fired from a semi-automatic pistol.

Dispute over the ballistics expert’s docket

Lekoloane said ballistics expert Jan Christophell de Klerk had told the court he was given a docket of only 48 pages.

He asked Makola whether those pages were all the evidence in the Ladanna matter.

Makola replied that the docket must be larger, because it kept growing as more evidence was added.

“Maybe if he got the whole docket he was going to come with the right opinion,” Makola said.

He told the court that De Klerk never contacted him or his team and that he had only seen him on television.

Makola said that in another case he was working on, the defence’s ballistics expert had asked for all the information and a visit to the crime scene.

He said police helped in every way because they were not hiding anything.

“Bearing in mind that some of the information has to be tested, we don’t reveal everything but we must be there when he does the testing and everything,” Makola noted.

Makola said he held the hospital statements of the driver, Tebalo, and the passenger, Ralefatane.

This conflicted with De Klerk’s earlier testimony that he saw no corroborating statements confirming that any firearm was discharged in Verkleps Street, Polokwane, on the morning of 19 October 2025.

“It would be surprising that when he made the conclusion he mentioned the people that made the statement which means somehow, he saw those statements, he just ignored them,” Makola argued.

He added that the defence’s doubts would be dealt with at trial. He also said the lack of CCTV footage of the shooting did not weaken the state’s case.

Questions over the missing alibi witness

Makola told the court that Chauke’s friend, Lehlohonolo Molapo, who was allegedly in the car with him that morning, never approached police or gave a statement.

Lekoloane found it strange that Makola would speak to Chauke about his relatives but not ask about an unknown passenger in the vehicle.

“We have never been approached and from the first bail application, it was going to be a good alibi to him [Chauke]. This Lehlohonolo Molapo was going to give another version that would have helped in the investigation at the initial point, but it was surprising that 12 months later, he just availed himself to the defence and not to the police,” Makola claimed.

According to Makola, Molapo made a sworn statement that was untrue, although the police still had to investigate it to prove that.

“He will be charged for making a false statement under oath,” Makola said.

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