Europe shouldn’t fear Trump victory, says ex-EU chief

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Hyatt Regency in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 2, 2024. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski / AFP)

Former European Union chief Jean-Claude Juncker has warned the bloc not to “appear fearful” in its dealings with the United States whoever wins the presidential election.

The ex-head of the European Commission knows Donald Trump well after facing down the threat of a trade war between the two sides during the volatile former reality TV star’s time in office.

Europe will need to make do if Trump wins

“It’s an election that Europeans don’t have influence over — but we will have to react with calm,” Juncker, who helmed the EU’s executive arm from 2014-2019, told AFP.

“Europe should not appear fearful when it comes to dealing with the United States. Europe is a grown-up.”

Having tangled with Trump during his time in charge, Juncker insisted the EU needed to combine diplomacy with strength if the Republican is elected again.

“We must, with Trump, demonstrate the necessary politeness when speaking to him, and we must demonstrate a firmness that leaves no room for ambiguities,” said the former Luxembourg prime minister.

“We are not like mice in front of the cat Trump. We need a relationship of equals between the United States and Europe.”

Juncker said that Trump “only listens to Europeans when they have clear ideas and demands formulated in an unambiguous way.”

“What struck me was that he had no relationship, of heart or head, with Europe,” he said.

“He always considered Europe, the European Union, as a war machine invented by the Europeans to reduce influence, particularly of America, in the world.”

Europe would prefer Harris to win US election

It is an open secret that many current European officials would prefer Democrat Kamala Harris — who has strongly backed maintaining Washington’s European alliances — to triumph.

But Juncker cautioned the vice president would not give the EU an easy ride if she is elected.

“Kamala Harris, if elected president, will resolutely defend American points of view,” Juncker said.

“It will be a friendly relationship, but not without conflicts.”

