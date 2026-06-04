Trump slams ‘unpatriotic’ US House vote to end Iran war

Democrats and a handful of Republicans backed a measure challenging Trump's handling of the conflict with Iran.

President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed a vote in the US House seeking to order the withdrawal of American troops from the Iran war, suggesting the “unpatriotic” move disrupted negotiations with Tehran.

The largely symbolic vote came “right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“Who would do such an unpatriotic thing. They know where the negotiations stand.”

Republicans break ranks with Trump

In a notable rebuke of Trump, four members of his majority Republicans joined Democrats on Wednesday in backing the measure, which passed 215-208 and now heads to the Senate.

The measure, which will ultimately face a presidential veto, marked the first time the Republican-controlled House approved a measure seeking to force Trump to wind down military operations against Tehran since the war began three months ago.

Democrats question legality of strikes

Democrats accuse Trump of violating the constitution by launching strikes on Iran alongside Israel in late February without congressional authorization.

Under the War Powers Act, presidents have 60 days to obtain congressional approval after introducing US forces into hostilities. That deadline passed weeks ago, and Democrats say Trump is now breaking the law.

“(Democrats) would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories,” Trump said.

“The four Republicans, that’s a whole other story — They’re GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves.”