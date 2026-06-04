News

Home » News

Trump slams ‘unpatriotic’ US House vote to end Iran war

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

4 June 2026

05:45 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Democrats and a handful of Republicans backed a measure challenging Trump's handling of the conflict with Iran.

Trump slams 'unpatriotic' US House vote to end Iran war

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 3, 2026. Picture: Mandel Ngan / AFP

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed a vote in the US House seeking to order the withdrawal of American troops from the Iran war, suggesting the “unpatriotic” move disrupted negotiations with Tehran.

The largely symbolic vote came “right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“Who would do such an unpatriotic thing. They know where the negotiations stand.”

Republicans break ranks with Trump

In a notable rebuke of Trump, four members of his majority Republicans joined Democrats on Wednesday in backing the measure, which passed 215-208 and now heads to the Senate.

The measure, which will ultimately face a presidential veto, marked the first time the Republican-controlled House approved a measure seeking to force Trump to wind down military operations against Tehran since the war began three months ago.

Democrats question legality of strikes

Democrats accuse Trump of violating the constitution by launching strikes on Iran alongside Israel in late February without congressional authorization.

Under the War Powers Act, presidents have 60 days to obtain congressional approval after introducing US forces into hostilities. That deadline passed weeks ago, and Democrats say Trump is now breaking the law.

“(Democrats) would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories,” Trump said.

“The four Republicans, that’s a whole other story — They’re GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves.”

Read more on these topics

Democrats Donald Trump Iran Middle East war Republicans

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Another country warns citizens to be careful in SA
Politics Phala Phala: Ramaphosa ignores opposition calls amid impeachment threat
News WEATHER WARNING: Mercury plunges in Joburg as cold front grips Gauteng
Courts High Court in Pretoria dismisses Fannie Nkosi’s bail appeal
South Africa ICJ sets new deadlines for SA-Israel genocide in Gaza case

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News