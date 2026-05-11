Flotilla activists freed, deported after Israeli interception

Saif Abu Keshek, a Spanish national of Palestinian origin, and Brazilian Thiago Avila were among dozens of activists sailing with the flotilla.

Two foreign activists abducted from a Gaza-bound flotilla in international waters have been released and deported back to their respective countries.

Saif Abu Keshek, a Spanish national of Palestinian origin, and Brazilian Thiago Avila were among dozens of activists sailing with the flotilla when it was intercepted by the Israeli navy off the coast of the Greek island of Crete on 30 April.

Deported

The duo were seized by Israeli forces and taken to Israel for questioning, while others were taken to Crete and released.

“Saif Abu Keshek and Thiago Avila, from the provocation flotilla, were deported today from Israel,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

‘Political pressure’

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) said the pair’s release is “proof that sustained international and political pressure works.”

“Saif and Thiago return home while 9 500 Palestinian men, women, and children remain illegally detained in Israeli regime prisons, subjected to the same system of unlawful detention, torture, and impunity our comrades experienced for ten days and that Palestinians have endured for decades,” it alleged.

Flotillas

It said the struggle does not end with releases.

“57 Global Sumud Flotilla vessels remain in Marmaris, Türkiye, with participants and organisers convening to discuss the next steps and strategy forward. As the Israeli regime continues to try to break the will of the Palestinian people and all who stand with them, today’s news and Israel’s escalation of violence and impunity only strengthen their resolve,” the GSF said.

Gaza entry

The Global Sumud Flotilla’s first voyage last year was also intercepted by Israeli forces off the coasts of Egypt and Gaza.

Israel controls all entry points into Gaza, which has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.

Throughout the Gaza war that started in October 2023, there have been shortages of critical supplies in the territory, with Israel at times cutting off aid entirely.