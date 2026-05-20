South Africa condemns Gaza flotilla seizure, demands release of nationals

Faizel Moosa was aboard the GSF carrying aid, when Israeli authorities reportedly intercepted the vessel in international waters.

South Africa has condemned the illegal seizure of the Gaza‑bound Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), warning that the reported abduction of South African citizens in international waters represents a “grave breach of international law and human rights.”

The Department of International Relations and Cooperations (Dirco) warning comes after Israeli forces intercepted and detained a South African humanitarian ambassador while aboard the GSF while attempting to deliver aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

Abduction

Faizel Moosa was aboard the GSF, a civilian-led humanitarian mission carrying aid, when Israeli authorities reportedly intercepted the vessel in international waters on Monday, 18 May.

The GSF is the latest in a string of attempts by activists to breach Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian territory, with the last convoy intercepted by Israeli forces last month.

Diplomatic concerns

Dirco said it notes with “grave concern” reports that following the illegal seizure of GSF bound for Gaza, South African nationals have been abducted in international waters and may now be facing detention/imprisonment in Israel.

“It must be underscored that the Flotilla, a civilian-led initiative, embarked upon a peaceful and humanitarian mission. Its participants aim to draw attention to the severe and urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza and to deliver vital aid to alleviate the widespread suffering of a people living under occupation and genocide.

“Such developments raise serious humanitarian, legal and diplomatic concerns that cannot be treated lightly. South Africa has a longstanding commitment to international law, the protection of human rights and the safety and well-being of its citizens wherever they may be,” Dirco said.

Immediate protection

Pretoria has called for restraint, respect for international law and the immediate protection of the rights, dignity and safety of all concerned.

“The safety, security and physical integrity of all unarmed participants aboard the Flotilla, including South African citizens, are of paramount importance. Any forceful detention of these vessels in international waters constitutes a grave breach of international legal norms and fundamental human rights.

“We will be engaging all relevant stakeholders and organisations liaising with the GSF as part of efforts to secure the safe and immediate release of those affected, while ensuring that their families are kept fully abreast of developments as the situation unfolds,” Dirco added.

Dirco also called on the international community and all relevant parties to “uphold their obligations under international law” and to ensure the safe and unimpeded passage of humanitarian missions.