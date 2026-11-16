French troops secretly operating in Ukraine to train soldiers

The confidential deployment comes amid continued Western support for Kyiv's war effort against Russia.

French soldiers have been operating in Ukraine for several months to train Ukrainian personnel and help maintain equipment, a source familiar with the matter told AFP on Monday.

The source said the mission of a small contingent of French troops excludes any combat role. They spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity after Radio France Internationale (RFI) first revealed the presence of French troops in the war-torn country earlier Monday.

“The rotation of French trainers supporting Ukraine in France, Poland, or occasionally in Ukraine is a reality,” the source told AFP. “But this is not a military operation. There is absolutely no intention of engaging in coercive actions.”

‘Small teams deployed on short-term assignments’

The French armed forces’ general staff did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The source did not give details on the number of troops involved.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly argued that Russia is effectively fighting the “collective West” in Ukraine, a term he uses primarily to refer to NATO countries and their allies.

But no foreign governments have officially announced the deployment of regular combat troops to fight alongside Ukrainian forces in the country since it was invaded by Moscow in 2022.

Kyiv receives support from Europe and the United States in the form of military equipment, financial assistance and intelligence.

In March, Britain announced that British engineers were on the ground in Ukraine, working side-by-side with Ukrainians to service and repair military vehicles.

And North Korea, a key ally of the Kremlin, has sent troops to support Moscow’s war effort in return for economic benefits and military technology.

Citing sources, RFI said French lawmakers had not been informed of the deployment of the confidential mission, led by a French general and codenamed “Volia”, which can be translated as “freedom” and “will” from Ukrainian.

The report did not say how many soldiers took part in the mission, which has been present in Ukraine since at least the summer of 2026.

It described a “light and flexible” structure made up of “small teams deployed on short-term assignments”.

They are not combat troops, whose presence in Ukraine France has consistently denied.

Gerfaut mission

Several sources described as being familiar with the matter told RFI that an official “Gerfaut” mission in Poland serves as a cover for the presence of French troops in Ukraine and acts as a gateway for deployments into the country.

The Gerfaut mission is a French military detachment deployed in Poland since 2023 as part of the European Union’s military assistance initiative supporting Ukraine.

Under that framework, French army personnel are tasked with training officers who will go on to command Ukrainian combat units.

Since 2023, 25 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained by the French army, both in France and in Poland.

France will hold a two-round vote in April and May to elect a successor to President Emmanuel Macron, who has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine.

The far-right National Rally (RN) party, whose leader Marine Le Pen is the frontrunner to replace Macron, has said that France would cut financial aid to Ukraine within six months if she is elected president.

Macron said at the weekend that countries seeking to limit aid to Ukraine wanted to impose an “unjust peace” and warned that it was a recipe for another war.

The French president has spearheaded European efforts to forge a coordinated response to defending Ukraine, proposing that Kyiv’s allies send a force to Ukraine after any end to the fighting with Russia.

Led by France and the UK, the Multinational Force – Ukraine (MNF-U) was set up in 2025 and has an operational headquarters in Paris.

The Kremlin has ruled out foreign peacekeeping troops in Ukraine.