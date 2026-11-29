This is The Citizen's coverage of the Nations Championship final between the Springboks and France from London on Sunday.

South Africa and France clash in the first Nations Championship final, at Twickenham in London on Sunday, with kick-off at 6.40pm.

In a clash of the hemispheres, and after six pools matches, including the 12 best teams in the game, it comes down to the world champions, the Springboks, taking on France in the final.

Both teams finished top of their respective hemisphere pools – north and south.

It is a repeat of the pool match from two weekends ago when France beat the Boks in Paris.

Below is The Citizen‘s coverage of the final in London.

TEAMS

FRANCE – 15 Thomas Ramos, 14 Théo Attissogbe, 13 Kalvin Gourgues, 12 Yoram Moefana, 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Antoine Dupont (c), 8 Anthony Jelonch, 7 Cameron Woki, 6 François Cros, 5 Mickaël Guillard, 4 Florian Verhaeghe, 3 Sipili Falatea, 2 Maxime Lamothe, 1 Jefferson Poirot. Bench: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18 Régis Montagne, 19 Charles Ollivon, 20 Tyler Duguid, 21 Oscar Jegou, 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Emilien Gailleton.

SPRINGBOKS – 15 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Paul de Villiers, 7 Cameron Hanekom, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Ox Nché, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Emmanuel Tshituka, 22 Morné van den Berg, 23 Canan Moodie.

Below is coverage of the match from Twickenham in London. Please refresh to see latest posts.