Champagne, chic and African flair: Inside Joburg’s glamorous festival

French luxury met African sophistication at a Joburg celebration of bubbles, fashion and culture.

Some evenings, the setting, the fashion and the company are just as memorable as what is in your glass. The 24th Absa Champagne in Africa Festival delivered precisely that. It brought a little French glamour and plenty of African personality to Summer Place in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

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Held on Friday, 13 November, the annual lifestyle gathering welcomed bubbly enthusiasts, business personalities and guests dressed for an occasion. Notably, it was a celebration of the finer things in life.

This year’s theme, ‘When French Luxury Meets Pan-African Chic’, was an invitation to interpret luxury through an African lens. It made for an interesting meeting of two worlds.

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Rather than simply creating another champagne tasting, the festival brought together French heritage, African creativity, fashion, food and entertainment. In fact, the evening felt like a celebration of culture as much as it did of the celebrated French bubbles.

The choice of venue was equally fitting. Summer Place, with its manicured lawns, elegant architecture and tranquil, park-like surroundings, offered a welcome escape from the usual Johannesburg bustle. There is something about arriving at a beautifully dressed venue and being welcomed into an evening of discovery. Moreover, having the city feel a little further away sets the tone for a special occasion.

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The setting allowed the festival to move between indoor elegance and outdoor charm. Importantly, the atmosphere lent itself to mingling, conversations and, naturally, discovering what was being poured.

More than just a Champagne tasting

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With 35 champagne houses represented, there was plenty for enthusiasts to explore. These ranged from established international maisons to independent growers. Therefore, the festival offered an opportunity to discover different expressions of champagne and engage with the people behind the labels.

The culinary offering added another layer to the experience. Sushi, braai favourites and a live pasta station all complemented the drinks.

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Fashion also had its moment, with acclaimed South African designer David Tlale presenting a curated installation.

Music completed the experience, with South African R&B songstress Elaine among the entertainment highlights.

It was this combination of food, fashion, music and craftsmanship that made the evening feel like more than a gathering of champagne brands.

But why champagne and not MCC?

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For those wondering why there were no South African Méthode Cap Classique (MCC) producers showcasing their bottles, the distinction comes down to geography. It also relates to the festival’s identity.

Champagne is not simply another word for sparkling wine. It is a protected geographical designation reserved for sparkling wine produced in France’s Champagne region, following strict production regulations.

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MCC, on the other hand, is South Africa’s own premium bottle-fermented sparkling wine category. It uses the traditional method, including a second fermentation in the bottle, much like champagne.

The difference is therefore not necessarily about quality, but origin and identity.

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The Absa Champagne in Africa Festival is specifically dedicated to celebrating champagne houses and their heritage. Its focus on French producers explains why MCC brands were not part of this particular line-up.

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It is also an important opportunity for international champagne houses to protect and promote their heritage. Moreover, they can introduce their different styles to African consumers and strengthen their relationships with an increasingly sophisticated luxury market.

And with 35 houses under one roof, the festival offered an impressive showcase of that heritage.

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Ultimately, the 24th edition was a reminder that luxury is not only about the label on a bottle or the price attached to an experience. It is also about storytelling, craftsmanship, culture and the people who bring it all together.

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At Summer Place, French elegance certainly found a rather stylish African companion.