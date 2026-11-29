Both teams scored four tries each in a thrilling end to the Nations Championship.

France snatched a win from the jaws of defeat when they ran in a try well after the fulltime hooter to steal a 40-34 win over the Springboks in an action packed Nations Champiosnhip final at Twickenham in London on Sunday night.

It was basically a game of two halves as France dominated the first, taking a comfortable 20-3 lead into the halftime break, before the Boks came tearing back in the second half, powering into a 31-23 lead in the 60th minute, followed by a back-and-forth finish and then ending with a win for the French.

The Boks will be bitterly disappointed to have lost after a great fightback, and the result sees them finish a poor season by their high standards with five losses, including three-in-a-row, to send them into a World Cup year on a low note.

All action

In the match, the opening 20 minutes largely belonged to France, with the Boks defending for large portions of it, while flyhalf Manie Libbok was lucky to see scrumhalf Antoine Dupont knock on after charging his attempted clearance down over the tryline.

Bok fullback Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu then saw a long range penalty attempt just fall short, before France fullback Thomas Ramos got them on the board with a penalty, followed by the two fullbacks trading penalties leaving France 6-3 up in the 25th minute.

France got their first try in the 27th minute after a poor attempted skip pass from Libbok was easily picked off by French wing Theo Attissogbe, with him running in for the converted score.

In the build-up to that try Bok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse was given a yellow card for a hip drop tackle on opposite wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey, which saw him go off injured with an ankle injury, and the yellow upgraded to a 20-minute red.

France were then able to finish the half with a flourish after a 50-22 gave them a lineout in the Bok 22m area, from which flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert sent a cross kick to replacement back Emilien Gailleton to catch and score, with the conversion giving them a 20-3 lead at halftime.

Bok fightback

The Boks started the second half like a completely different team, with lock Lood de Jager held up over the line.

From the goal line drop out Feinberg-Mngomezulu launched an up and under, superbly chased it, caught it in the 22m area and ran in for the try, with his conversion making it 20-10 in the 45th minute.

The Boks were now hitting their straps and scored a quickfire double either side of a Ramos penalty to move into a 24-23 lead in the 57th minute.

First, inside centre Damian de Allende was mauled over, before he played a big role again, picking up a loose ball in midfield, before handing off two players and offloading to wing Ethan Hooker, who raced away to score.

Three minutes later the Boks were back on the French tryline, after Dupont was yellow carded for an early tackle on Feinberg-Mngomezulu, and replacement lock Eben Etzebeth reached over and dotted down for a converted try to move them more than a converted score ahead.

In the 63rd minute Bok prop Ox Nche was yellow carded for a poor cleanout, and five minutes later Ramos knocked over an easy penalty to bring France back into range with the score 31-26.

Now the Boks were creaking, and Feinberg-Mngomezulu was sent to the bin for an illegal steal attempt at a breakdown in the 22m area in the 72nd minute, reducing them briefly to 13-men, but in that time France managed to crash over from close range through replacement forward Charles Ollivon, converted by Ramos, to put them back in front 33-31.

Frantic finale

In the 75th minute France prop Jefferson Poirot was yellow carded for a poor cleanout in their 22m area, and with the mark close to the touchline and Feinberg-Mngomezulu off, the Boks opted to kick to the corner instead of going for the three, but lost the lineout with France clearing.

But in the last two minutes a brilliant charge down from Eben Etzebeth then became a penalty after France impeded at the breakdown, and Libbok knocked over the penalty from almost in front to put the Boks back ahead, 34-33.

France then won a late scrum feed, which was uncontested due to them apparently not having enough props to pack down, and it gave them a platform to launch a late attack from, which Attissogbe finished off to give them a stunning win.

Scorers

Springboks: Tries – Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker, Eben Etzebeth; Conversions – Feinberg-Mngomezulu (4); Penalties – Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Manie Libbok

France: Tries – Theo Attissogbe (2), Emilien Gailleton, Charles Ollivon; Conversions – Thomas Ramos (4); Penalties – Ramos (4)