Gisele Pelicot rape trial: Ex-husband will not appeal his conviction

17 of Dominique Pelicot's co-defendants have already filed appeals.

Gisele Pelicot leaves the Avignon courthouse after hearing the defence’s final plea at the trial of her former partner Dominique Pelicot accused of drugging her for nearly 10 years and inviting strangers to rape her at their home in Mazan, a small town in the south of France, in Avignon, on 16 December 2024. Picture: CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP

The Frenchman found guilty of drugging and raping his then-wife and soliciting dozens of men to do the same for more than a decade will not appeal his conviction, his lawyer said on Monday.

Dominique Pelicot was convicted and jailed for 20 years earlier this month after a trial that horrified France and beyond, while 50 co-defendants were also convicted and handed various sentences of between three and 15 years.

Dominique Pelicot will not appeal

Gisele Pelicot was hailed as a hero for her courage and dignity throughout the three-month trial.

“Dominique Pelicot has taken the decision to not appeal the verdict,” his lawyer Beatrice Zavarro told AFP and Franceinfo.

An appeal “would force Gisele (Pelicot) to undergo a new ordeal, new confrontations, which Dominique Pelicot refuses” to do, Zavarro said, adding that “it is time to finish judicially”.

Monday is the last day for the defendants to file appeals, and 17 of Pelicot’s co-defendants have already done so, according to Zavarro.

The convicted ringleader had been “astonished to see these appeals, especially (from) individuals who in the dock apologised to Gisele Pelicot,” Zavarro said.

“It seems to me that filing an appeal contradicts those words”.

Following the guilty verdicts at the end of December, one of Gisele Pelicot’s lawyers said she had no fear of a new trial.

“If it were to happen, she has already indicated to us that she would face it – if she is healthy, obviously, since she is a lady who is now 72,” Stephane Babonneau told France Inter radio.

“In any case, she has no fear of it, that is what she told us.”

Gisele Pelicot has been praised for refusing to waive her right to a closed trial, saying she wanted to shift the shame associated with rape from victims to perpetrators.

Push for recognition

The appeals decisions come weeks before the daughter of Dominique and Gisele Pelicot, Caroline Darian, will narrate a TV documentary on the use of drugs to enable rape and sexual abuse.

Slated for broadcast by France 2 on January 21, the 90-minute film is set to include testimony from six other victims raped after being drugged unwittingly, as Gisele Pelicot was.

They include women attacked at France’s annual Fete de la Musique festival of street music aged just 15, another by a boss and one even by her father.

“We are finally lifting the veil on a social reality which is hugely underestimated and much more widespread in France than people think,” Darian said at a press conference earlier this month.

France’s ANSM medicines safety agency said reports of suspected criminal druggings leapt by 69% in 2022, to 1 229 cases – a figure campaigners say is the tip of the iceberg.

Darian herself believes she was drugged and raped by Dominique Pelicot, after pictures of her naked and unconscious body were found among the detailed records her father kept of his crimes.

She has called for a slew of measures including training for health workers, greater support for victims, and more routine examination of hair samples to detect possible drug traces.

“Our politicians have to really take up this issue. The answers range across disciplines” including the justice, health and education ministries, Darian added.

Her next ambition is to extend the reach of her campaign group “M’endors pas” (“Don’t put me to sleep”) to Britain, where a translation will appear in January of her book about the Pelicot case, “Et j’ai cesse de t’appeler papa” (“And I stopped calling you Dad”).

