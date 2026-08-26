Inquest opened into death of ex-Cambridge professor Arday

The academic faced allegations he had plagiarised parts of his doctoral thesis and exaggerated some of his personal feats.

An inquest into the death of former Cambridge University academic Jason Arday, who was found dead this month amid high-profile plagiarism allegations, opened in London on Wednesday.

Arday, 41 — appointed the university’s youngest-ever black professor in a blaze of publicity in 2023 — was discovered by family members at his south London home on August 14, the inquest heard.

Death follows resignation from Cambridge

It came just over a week after he resigned his positions as a Cambridge professor and fellow at its Jesus College following both institutions announcing probes into various accusations against him.

It also came after weeks of excoriating media reports as UK newspapers also probed claimed achievements Arday had made.

The academic faced allegations he had plagiarised parts of his doctoral thesis and exaggerated some of his personal feats but had disputed the claims against him.

Some British media and right-wing commentators who seized on the row claimed Arday had unfairly benefited from diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) policies.

He and others alleged the claims stemmed from a racist agenda.

In a letter posted online when he resigned on August 5, Arday said the move was “the only way” to end a “difficult period“, but it should not be “mistaken for an acceptance of the narratives that have surrounded me”.

Coroner outlines early findings

Opening the inquest Wednesday at a London coroner’s court — which was followed online by Arday’s family — coroner Julian Morris said Arday had been “pronounced dead” at his home.

He noted that London’s Metropolitan Police had confirmed that there were no signs of foul play at the scene.

The force had previously said the death was “being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious”.

Morris, whose job is to determine the cause and manner of death, said he was awaiting various reports related to the death.

The hearing lasted less than five minutes. No date was given for the next hearing.