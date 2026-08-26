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Prince Harry and family arrive back in Britain

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

26 August 2026

03:37 pm

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Many questions remain unanswered about their return, including whether they will receive publicly-funded security.

Prince Harry and family arrive back in Britain

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who cut ties with the British royal family in 2020, are moving back to the United Kingdom, British press reported on August 19, 2026. Picture: Sascha Schuermann / AFP

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Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their two children landed Wednesday in Britain, UK media reported, after the surprise news emerged last week they would be relocating from the United States.

The couple — who quit Britain and royal duties six years ago and moved to California — landed aboard a private jet at Birmingham Airport, The Telegraph newspaper and other media said.

Plans for a new life in England

The paper and others report they plan to stay for “an extended period”, living in a home in the Cotswolds region of central England, having enrolled their children at a school for the coming academic year.

But The Telegraph also noted the pair intend to keep their existing homes in California and Portugal.

Their two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, have already been signed up at a private school for the start of the academic year in early September, according to multiple British media outlets.

Harry, 41, and Meghan, 45 — whose titles are the duke and duchess of Sussex — swapped the United Kingdom for the United States amid a bitter feud with his family, which only worsened as Harry published his tell-all memoir “Spare”.

Royal family tensions remain

A no-holds-barred interview with US talk show hostess Oprah Winfrey also deepened the rift.

He appeared to have mended relations with his cancer-battling father, King Charles III during recent visits to the UK, but Harry reportedly remains estranged from his heir-to-the-throne brother Prince William and wife Catherine.

Many questions remain unanswered about their return, including whether they will receive publicly-funded security.

Harry has said he did not feel safe bringing his family to Britain after losing a court battle over the provision of government-funded police protection while he lived overseas.

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Meghan Markle Prince Harry (Duke of Sussex) Royal Family United Kingdom (UK)
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