Hamas chief Haniyeh killed by ‘short-range projectile’ – IRGC

Iran insists that Haniyeh would be avenged and Israel would receive 'a severe punishment at the appropriate time, place and manner'.

A man rides his moped past a billboard bearing portraits of slain leaders, Ismail Haniyeh of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Iranian Quds Force chief Qasem Soleimani (C), and Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr on the main road near the Beirut International Airport on 3 August 2024. Picture: Ibrahim Amro / AFP

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said Saturday that Israel killed Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh using a “short-range projectile” launched from outside of his accommodation in Tehran.

“This terrorist operation was carried out by firing a short-range projectile with a warhead of about seven kilograms causing a strong explosion from outside the accommodation area,” the Guards said in a statement.

It added that Israel was “supported by the United States” in the attack.

Iran and Hamas vow to retaliate

Haniyeh was killed early on Wednesday in the Iranian capital where he was attending the swearing-in of the new president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iran and Hamas have vowed to retaliate.

The Guards repeated their insistence that Haniyeh would be avenged and that Israel would receive “a severe punishment at the appropriate time, place and manner”.

Strike on Hezbollah stronghold

Israel, which has declined to comment on Haniyeh’s killing, had earlier struck a Hezbollah stronghold in south Beirut.

That strike killed a senior commander of the Lebanese militant group it blamed for a deadly weekend rocket strike on the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

The killings are the latest of several major incidents that have inflamed regional tensions during the Gaza war, which has drawn in Iran-backed militant groups in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.

In Iran, the voices clamouring for revenge have intensified since Haniyeh’s killing.

‘More diverse’ retaliatory operations expected from Iran

On Saturday, the ultraconservative Kayhan daily said retaliatory operations were expected to be “more diverse, more dispersed and impossible to intercept.”

“This time, areas such as Tel Aviv and Haifa and the strategic centres and especially residences of some officials involved in the recent crimes are among the targets,” the newspaper said in an opinion piece.

— By © Agence France-Presse