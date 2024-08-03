UK govt tells British nationals in Lebanon to ‘leave now’

UK Foreign Minister David Lammy said 'tensions are high' and that the situation in Lebanon could deteriorate rapidly.

A portrait of slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is displayed during a demonstration denouncing his killing and that Hezbollah’s senior commander, in the Lebanese coastal city of Sidon, on 2 August 2024. Haniyeh’s assassination came hours after Israel struck a southern suburb of Beirut, killing Fuad Shukr, the military commander of Lebanese Hamas ally Hezbollah. Picture: Mahmoud Zayyat/ AFP

The UK government on Saturday urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately, amid fears of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah and a broader regional conflict.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said British nationals should depart the Middle Eastern country “now while commercial options remain available”.

“Tensions are high, and the situation could deteriorate rapidly,” said Foreign Minister David Lammy.

“While we are working round the clock to strengthen our consular presence in Lebanon, my message to British nationals there is clear – leave now.”

Foreign Office ‘strengthening support’ for Britons in Lebanon

The Foreign Office said it was “strengthening” its support for Britons in the country by deploying “border force, consular officials and military personnel to the region”.

The officials will offer “additional support” to embassy staff while the military personnel will provide embassies with “operational support to help British nationals”, the ministry said.

Royal Air Force helicopters on standby

“This is alongside Landing ship RFA Cardigan Bay and HMS Duncan already being in the eastern Mediterranean to support allies with humanitarian requirements, with the Royal Air Force also putting transport helicopters on standby,” the statement added.

Lebanon exit routes

“With the potential for exit routes out of Lebanon – including roads – being affected, limited, or closed, due to events escalating with little warning, teams will continue to urge British nationals to leave while commercial options remain available.”

