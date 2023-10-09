Israel-Hamas conflict: More than 123,000 displaced in Gaza Strip – UN

Israel carried out more than 500 air and artillery strikes targeting Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups on Sunday evening in Gaza.

Palestinians inspect the destruction in a neighbourhood heavily damaged by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City’s Shati refugee camp early on 9 October 2023. The Israeli army said it hit more than 500 targets in the Gaza Strip in overnight strikes, as the death toll from its war with Palestinian militants surged above 1,100. Photo: Mahmud Hams/ AFP

More than 123,000 people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the conflict between Palestinian militants and Israel, the United Nations said on Monday.

“Over 123,538 people, have been internally displaced in Gaza, mostly due to fear, protection concerns and the destruction of their homes,” said the UN’s humanitarian agency, OCHA.

More than 73,000 are sheltering in schools, OCHA said, some of which have been designated emergency shelters.

Hamas attacks spark Israel-Gaza conflict

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes on Gaza since Saturday, when Hamas militants launched deadly attacks in Israel and fired thousands of rockets at the country.

Adnan Abu Hasna, a spokesman for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), said he expected the numbers to rise further.

“There’s electricity in these schools, we provide them with a meal, clean water, psychological support and medical treatment,” he told AFP.

Gaza is home to 2.3 million Palestinians, who have lived under a crippling Israeli blockade imposed after Hamas took power in 2007.

Fighting ongoing around Gaza Strip inside Israel

A Palestinian demonstrator throws rocks towards Israeli soldiers during clashes in the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on 8 October 2023. Photo: Jaafar Ashtiyeh/ AFP

Fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas Palestinian militants was ongoing on Monday in seven to eight locations around the Gaza Strip inside Israel, the army said.

“We’re still fighting. There are between seven to eight open places around Gaza (where) we have still warriors fighting terrorists,” military spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters, two days after the Palestinian Islamist group launched a surprise attack on Israel.

“We thought by yesterday we would have full control. I hope we will by the end of the day.”

During the night, Israel carried out more than 500 air and artillery strikes targeting Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups in the coastal enclave.

