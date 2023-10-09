Israel-Hamas conflict: Nine US citizens confirmed dead in conflict

The United States has confirmed the deaths of nine of its citizens, while others remain unaccounted for, raising concerns of potential hostage situations.

A plume of smoke rises in the sky of Gaza City during an Israeli airstrike on October 9, 2023. – Israel relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip overnight and into October 9 as fighting with Hamas continued around the Gaza Strip, as the death toll from the war against the Palestinian militants surged above 1,100. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

The United States confirmed Monday the deaths of nine US citizens in the war between Israel and Hamas with more unaccounted for, amid fears they were taken captive.

“At this time, we can confirm the deaths of nine US citizens,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

“We can confirm that there are unaccounted for US citizens, and we are working with our Israeli partners to determine their whereabouts.”

Miller added that US officials “continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners and the local authorities.”

Washington has not yet confirmed if Americans are among the hostages taken by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in its surprise assault on Israel.

Dozens of foreigners have been killed in the violence, including victims from Thailand, Nepal, Ukraine, France, Britain, Canada and Cambodia.

At least 700 people have been killed on the Israeli side, the majority slain by militants who entered Israel from Gaza by land, air and sea, while 560 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip as Israel pounds Hamas targets.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip rose to 560 on Monday, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said, as Israel pounded Hamas targets for the third consecutive day.

The Hamas-controlled ministry said “560 people were killed and another 2,900 injured” since Saturday’s surprise dawn attack when Hamas militants stormed Israel under a barrage of rocket fire.

