WATCH: Israel-Hamas war: UN calls for urgent humanitarian assistance in Gaza

At least 770 Palestinians have been killed and 4,000 wounded in Israeli air strikes.

People examine the ruins of a mosque destroyed in Israeli air strikes in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, Palestine on Sunday. (AFP Photo)

As the violence between Israel and Palestine escalates, United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres has called for urgent humanitarian assistance to civilians that have been affected.

Israel has been left reeling from Hamas’s unprecedented ground, air and sea attacks which started on Saturday.

At least 770 Palestinians have been killed and 4,000 wounded in Israeli counter air strikes, Gaza’s Health Ministry has said. Among the dead are 140 children and 120 women.

Watch António Guterres calling for urgent humanitarian assistance

The @UN must be allowed access to deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians trapped & helpless in the Gaza Strip.



I appeal to the international community to mobilize immediate humanitarian support for this effort. pic.twitter.com/Y3VmubuhtV October 9, 2023

Humanitarian aid

Guterres said the UN must be allowed access to deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians trapped and helpless in the Gaza Strip.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities. Now it will only deteriorate exponentially. Medical equipment, food, fuel and other humanitarian supplies are desperately needed along with access for humanitarian personnel.

“Relief entry of essential supplies into Gaza must be facilitated and the UN will continue efforts to provide aid to respond to these needs,” Guterres said.

ALSO READ: ‘Loss of life in Israel and Palestine conflict regrettable’ − Dirco

Grievances

Earlier, Guterres said he recognised the “legitimate grievances of the Palestinian people”.

“But nothing can justify acts of terror and the killing, maiming and abduction of civilians. I reiterate my call to immediately cease these attacks and release all hostages.”

“While I recognise Israel’s legitimate security concerns, I also remind Israel that military operations must be conducted in strict accordance with international humanitarian law. Civilians must be respected and protected at all times. Civilian infrastructure must never be a target,” Guterres said.

Gaza siege

On Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip.

“I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed,”

“We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hamas, which dragged off about 150 people in its surprise weekend assault on Israel, threatened to execute the hostages if Israeli air strikes continued “targeting” Gaza residents without warning,” according to AFP.

The threat came after the imposed a total siege on the Gaza Strip, which has cut off food, water and electricity supplies, and sparked fears of an increasingly dire humanitarian situation.

ALSO READ: SA calls for immediate cessation of violence between Israel and Palestine