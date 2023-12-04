Israel issues new tally of 15 bodies held in Gaza Strip

The published list named the dead as 11 civilians and four soldiers, one of them a senior officer, although it did not elaborate further.

A picture taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip on December 4, 2023, shows smoke billowing over the Palestinian territory following Israeli bombardment amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. Israel has expanded its ground war on Hamas into the south of Gaza, witnesses said on December 4, despite global concern over mounting civilian deaths and fears the conflict will spread elsewhere in the Middle East. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)

The Israeli prime minister’s office on Monday said it had tallied the remains of 15 citizens that were being kept by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip since the Hamas attacks of October 7.

Confirming three additional deaths of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, it said the militants were now holding the remains of 15 people.

Around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, died in the October 7 attack when Hamas fighters broke through Gaza’s militarised border into Israel. Around 240 people were also taken hostage.

Under an agreement between Israel and Hamas, 80 Israeli hostages were released in exchange for three times as many Palestinian prisoners during a seven-day truce that ended on Friday. Another 25, mostly Thais, were freed separately.

Five other hostages were also freed before the start of the week-long pause.

In response to the October 7 attack, Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas.

Its air and ground campaign in Gaza has killed more than 15,500 people, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The Israeli army said on Saturday 137 hostages were still being held in Gaza.

