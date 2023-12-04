At least 19 South Africans ‘coming home’ after crossing from Gaza into Egypt

At least 19 South Africans are expected back home after crossing the enclave into Egypt. Photo: X/@ClaysonMonyela

As Israel continues to pummel Gaza, at least 19 South Africans are expected back home after crossing the enclave into Egypt.

With the Palestinian Health Ministry reporting a death toll of more 15,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7, including more than 6,150 children, the impact of Israel’s relentless bombardment and ground offensive has sparked growing international concern.

In Israel, the official death toll stands at about 1,200.

South Africans

Since the collapse last week of a truce that allowed for the release of dozens of Israeli and other hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, many have crossed into Egypt from in Gaza to escape Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

Clayson Monyela shared the details of the South Africans who made it into Egypt.

“19 South Africans have safely crossed into Egypt (Cairo) from Gaza. Our missions in Palestine and Egypt led by Ambassadors Shaun Byneveldt and Ntsiki Mashimbye worked with authorities to facilitate this. We are grateful for their partnership. Our nationals will now be coming home to ZA.”

19 #SouthAfricans🇿🇦 have safely crossed into Egypt (Cairo) from #Gaza. Our missions in Palestine & Egypt led by Ambassadors Shaun Byneveldt & Ntsiki Mashimbye worked with authorities to facilitate this. We are grateful for their partnership. Our nationals will now be coming home… pic.twitter.com/qWj00nAlL3 — Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) December 4, 2023

Hamas in SA

Meanwhile, a senior delegation representing the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) is in Johannesburg to participate in the Fifth Global Convention of Solidarity with Palestine.

The conference is being held from 3-5 December and is organised by the Global Campaign to Return to Palestine and the Royal House of Mandela (RHoM).

Addressing delegates on Sunday, Hamas Politburo member Dr Bassem Naim echoed late former president Nelson Mandela’s words on Palestine.

“Today, we are here in South Africa, the country of the iconic leader and global advocate for justice, Nelson Mandela. We recall, with determination, his words: ‘Our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians.”

“We, as Palestinians, view South Africa as a shining example of oppressed peoples succeeding against oppression. It serves as a profound inspiration for us to believe in our ability to defeat the Zionist enemy and demolish its racist political project,” said Naim.

The conference was opened by Mandela’s grandson, Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela.

Accompanying Naim is Dr Khaled Qaddoumi of Hamas’ international relations department, and the movement’s director for East, Central and Southern Africa, Emad Saber.

