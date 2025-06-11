Italian writer becomes first to die under fast-track assisted suicide law

A Parkinson’s-stricken writer in Tuscany has died through assisted suicide, challenging national inaction and igniting political tensions over euthanasia.

A writer suffering from Parkinson’s disease has become the first to die through medically assisted suicide under a fast-track regional law in Italy, campaigners said Wednesday.

Daniele Pieroni died at home on May 17, three months after the new legislation was passed by regional authorities in Tuscany, the pro-euthanasia Luca Coscioni Association said.

Legislation not yet adopted

The Italian Constitutional Court ruled in September 2019 that assisted suicide was allowed for patients in certain circumstances.

But the national parliament has yet to adopt any legislation, which means that obtaining permission to die is difficult and can take years.

In February, Tuscany — ruled by the centre left — became the first of Italy’s 20 regions to set out its own rules streamlining and speeding up the request process.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition is broadly against euthanasia and is challenging the Tuscan law in court.

But any decision on that will come too late to affect Pieroni’s choice.

Pieroni living with Parkinson’s for 16 years

Born in 1961, the writer had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease since 2008 and was forced to use a feeding tube for 21 hours a day, the Luca Coscioni Association said in a statement.

“The lethal drug was prepared at his home, which Daniele self-administered” in the presence of doctors and his family, the statement added.

It has called on other regions in the Catholic-majority country to follow Tuscany’s lead.

“Too many people continue to suffer or emigrate to die with dignity,” said the association.

“We invite all regions to act to guarantee freedom and respect for people’s wishes.”

ConCourt makes exception

Helping someone take their own life is technically illegal in Italy, punishable with between five and 12 years behind bars.

But the Constitutional Court made an exception for those facing an incurable illness causing “intolerable” physical or psychological suffering, where they are kept alive by life-support treatments but remain capable of making “free and informed decisions”.

Since the 2019 court ruling, eight people have committed medically assisted suicide in Italy, the association told AFP.

The first was a tetraplegic man, Federico Carboni, 44, from the Marche region, in June 2022.

