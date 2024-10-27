King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis won’t halt international tours

"We’re currently planning a full overseas tour program for next year, which is a positive sign as we look ahead."

Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla pose for a photograph during a visit to a beach in Apia, Samoa . Picture: Gallo Images

King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis won’t stop him from traveling abroad next year, according to a Buckingham Palace official as he wrapped up his tour of Australia and Samoa.

The official stated, “We’re currently planning a full overseas tour program for next year, which is a positive sign as we look ahead.”

Although Charles was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, his doctors allowed him to pause treatment for his trip to Australia and Samoa. In April, the palace announced that he would gradually return to public duties, as his doctors were pleased with his progress.

The official noted that the king had “thrived” during the tour, which has positively affected his mood and recovery. “Despite its demands, the tour has been the perfect tonic,” they added.

This trip was Charles’s first visit to Australia since becoming king after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing in September 2022. After an intense 11-day schedule with over 30 engagements, Charles and Queen Camilla left Samoa on Saturday.

The royal couple visited Sydney, Canberra and the Samoan capital Apia, where Charles attended a meeting of Commonwealth nations.

The 56-nation bloc – made up mostly of British ex-colonies – had hoped to focus on a future threatened by climate change, but instead bickered over a troubled past marked by slavery and colonisation.

NOW READ: Brave Catherine joins William in first appearance post-chemo