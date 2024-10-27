WHO heroes: 14 patients safely transferred amid crisis, but supplies stalled

The two-day mission faced numerous delays due to repeated checkpoints and security checks, forcing the team to spend the night at Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Heavy bombardment near the hospital through the night added to the distress for patients, staff, and the mission team. Picture: Gallo Images

Under the leadership of the World Health Organisation (WHO), a team safely transferred 14 patients and 10 caregivers from Kamal Adwan Hospital in North Gaza to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, despite dangerous conditions and restricted access.

Although an agreement was initially reached to support the mission, critical medical supplies, blood, and fuel required to keep both Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda hospitals running were blocked just hours before the transfer on October 20.

The two-day mission faced numerous delays due to repeated checkpoints and security checks, forcing the team to spend the night at Kamal Adwan Hospital. Heavy bombardment near the hospital through the night added to the distress for patients, staff, and the mission team.

They were finally cleared to continue to Al-Shifa Hospital around midday on 21 October. Along the way, patients were removed from ambulances for further security checks, with some even left lying on the ground during the process. Some mission staff faced humiliating treatment.

WHO mission struggles: Only 6 of 21 approved in North Gaza crisis

This was the WHO’s fourth mission to North Gaza in October, but only six out of 21 requested missions were allowed or facilitated. Kamal Adwan Hospital, partially functional, is struggling to handle the surge in patients and injuries, lacking critical supplies and fuel. Just today, October 22, a strike hit near the hospital’s gate.

Currently, the hospital is overwhelmed with 95 patients, 15 of whom are in intensive care, including seven children. Over the past two days, the hospital has handled at least 200 critically injured people and 53 deceased, while damaged roads and ongoing violence make access unsafe. Without support and resources, the hospital risks shutting down.

As the situation worsens in North Gaza, the WHO urgently emphasises the need to protect the last two operating hospitals, Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda. The collapse of healthcare in this area would be devastating, costing even more lives. WHO stresses the need for full access to health facilities, consistent aid flow into and across Gaza, the protection of health care, and most importantly, a ceasefire.

NOW READ: Blinken in Israel to push for Gaza truce