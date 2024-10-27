Mantashe’s rallying cry: Hard work is key to reviving ANC’s support

Mantashe says the party sees nothing wrong with having the DA in cabinet.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe says if the party’s deployees in the Government of National Unity (GNU) work hard they will increase the ANC’s dwindling support.

Mantashe was speaking at a wreath laying ceremony at the gravesite of ANC veteran Oliver Reginal Tambo in Ekurhuleni on Sunday.

His comments come after the ANC suffered a major blow during this year’s national and provincial elections.

For the first time the party was brought below 50% nationally resulting in the formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU) which includes the ANC rivals.

ALSO READ: NHI dispute sparks rift between ANC and DA in GNU

But Mantashe says their ministers could bring back confidence into the party if they speak about their achievements in their portfolios.

“ANC members who are in those cabinet posts must do their work and they must talk about it. The problem is that we are not really keen about talking in public about what we do.”

Mantashe said the ANC had no choice to from a GNU in its current form because parties like the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the uMkhontoweSizwe Party (MKP) had made unreasonable demands.

However, he said he had noted concerns from different stakeholders including the ANC’s alliance partners about the inclusion of the DA in the GNU.

“Now they say we are sleeping with the enemy. I say, who is this enemy and they say it is the DA.”

He said there was nothing wrong with the inclusion of the DA in government.

“I say you all sit with the DA in parliament, you all sit with the DA in committees but when its in the cabinet you become self-righteous.”

He denied that the ANC was in a veiled coalition with the DA under the banner of the GNU.

“We are not in a coalition with the DA, that is not true.”

Rebuilding and renewal

Mantashe said the ANC is working on a renewal and rebuilding plan after the bruising elections.

“Our restoration will be to regain our majority and to begin to govern on our own that would be restoration.”

However, he said the ANC will have to work hard to get back into top shape.

“We must remember that it is the primary responsibility of the ANC to mobilise every class and stratum of society.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Judge the GNU by impact on SA people, not party politics, urges Ramaphosa

–