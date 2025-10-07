Man who raped Gisele Pelicot knew she was unconscious, French court hears

An investigator told a French court that video footage proves he was aware Pelicot was asleep during the prolonged assault.

Husamettin Dogan, the only man who is appealing his conviction for sexually abusing Gisele Pelicot, was “fully aware” that the Frenchwoman was asleep when he abused her for more than three hours, an investigator said Tuesday.

Dogan is seeking to overturn his conviction for raping Gisele Pelicot, whose ex-husband had for over a decade recruited strangers to abuse her while she was drugged.

A decade of orchestrated abuse

In December, Dogan was one of 50 men found guilty of sexual abuse at Dominique Pelicot’s invitation and sentenced to nine years in prison.

During the first trial, which lasted for nearly four months last year, Gisele Pelicot, 72, waived her anonymity, becoming an international icon and a symbol in the fight against sexual violence.

Dogan protests his innocence, saying he was not a “rapist” and insisting he thought he was participating in a libertine couple’s sexual game.

Dogan is set to face Dominique Pelicot in court later Tuesday, when one of France’s worst sexual predators will be extracted from prison, where he remains in solitary confinement, for cross-examination.

Investigator dismantles Dogan’s defence

Investigator Jeremie Bosse-Platiere sought to take apart Dogan’s arguments on Tuesday, citing video footage of the abuse recorded by Dominique Pelicot.

“I have no doubt that he was fully aware of the victim’s condition,” he said on the second day of Dogan’s appeal in the southern city of Nimes.

“Anyone who sees the videos understands this immediately.”

Dogan visited the couple’s home on June 28, 2019. He said he only realised that something was wrong when he heard the woman snoring.

Dominique Pelicot would meticulously record the assaults on his sedated wife.

Investigators found a total of 107 photos and 14 videos from the night Dogan visited the couple’s home in the southern town of Mazan.

Some videos show Dogan, 44, penetrating an inert Gisele Pelicot and also trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.

‘Three hours and 24 minutes’ of abuse

The police commissioner described a video in which Gisele Pelicot was seen moving slightly and Dogan immediately withdrawing.

“We understand that he is worried that his victim might wake up and freezes in a waiting position,” said Bosse-Platiere.

“After 30 seconds, seeing that it was a reflex caused by pain or discomfort, he reintroduces his penis into her vagina.”

“It is clear that the two men are acting very cautiously and meticulously so as not to make any noise,” the investigator said.

“They whisper so as not to startle the victim and are clearly intent on not waking her up.”

Dogan claims he stayed at the couple’s home for just half an hour, but the investigator said he had remained at the scene for “at least 3 hours and 24 minutes”, according to the video timeline.

Court hears conflicting testimonies

While the investigator said that Dominique Pelicot might have been “a little bossy”, he said there were “no physical coercion, no threat that is supported by the videos.”

Dogan has claimed he had been under pressure to continue the abuse.

Dominique Pelicot has not appealed his 20-year prison sentence.

His lawyer, Beatrice Zavarro, said her client “will maintain his position that he did not manipulate” Dogan.

“Do not expect any surprises from Mr Pelicot,” she added.

Gisele Pelicot is set to take the stand on Wednesday morning, with the verdict expected later that day or Thursday.

