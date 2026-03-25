NC rapist sentenced to life for raping blind elderly woman

A young child's bravery played a crucial role in identifying the attacker and securing a conviction.

A Northern Cape man who raped a blind elderly woman has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Mothibistad Regional Court.

The court found 27-year-old Thato Lekgoe guilty on one count of housebreaking with intent to rape and one count of rape.

Lekgoe was also declared unfit to possess a firearm and unsuitable to work with elderly people, and his name was entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

The conviction follows an incident on 2 March 2024 in Letlhakajaneng village near Kuruman, where the accused broke into the home of an 84-year-old blind woman and raped her.

Child witness attack and aids investigation

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said at the time, two minor family members aged between six and eight were asleep in the bedroom.

Armed with a knife and an axe, Lekgoe entered the room, overpowered the woman and then raped her.

In a remarkable act of bravery, the six-year-old managed to hide the axe and later identified Lekgoe using a cellphone light.

That, Senokoatsane said, became crucial for the investigation.

“The matter experienced initial delays due to outstanding DNA results, which ultimately linked the accused to the crime,” he said.

Court rejects Lekgoe’s defence

During the trial, the accused denied the allegations, claiming he had been framed.

However, the court rejected his version as implausible.

Senokoatsane said the minor child’s identification was pivotal in securing the DNA evidence that led to the conviction.

He said in aggravation, state prosecutor Bernice Bronkhorst-Oor presented a victim impact statement detailing the “profound psychological trauma” the elderly woman suffered, including fear for her safety and humiliation.

“The court found that the brutal and degrading nature of the crime, coupled with the accused’s lack of remorse, warranted the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment,” the NPA spokesperson said.

Support for the elderly woman

“The NPA acknowledges the critical role of court preparation officer Beauty Moreeng, who ensured witnesses, particularly the young child, were prepared to testify and facilitated the victim impact statement.”

He further said the NPA also commends the Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC) in Kuruman, which provided immediate medical care, psychosocial support, and assistance throughout the criminal justice process.

The centre ensured the woman received dignified, integrated care while strengthening the prosecution’s case.

“TCCs are central to South Africa’s response to sexual offences, offering a multidisciplinary, victim-centred approach that brings together prosecutors, police, healthcare professionals, and social services to reduce trauma, preserve evidence, and support victims from reporting to case finalisation.

“The NPA remains committed to combating gender-based violence and femicide, ensuring perpetrators are held accountable, and victims receive justice and support.”