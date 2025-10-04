Mthethwa family welcome Saps support to French authorities as they probe death

Police Minister Firoz Cachalia announced that a team of investigators is being dispatched to France to assist with the probe.

The family of the late former South African ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, is travelling to France to repatriate his remains from Paris.

The 58-year-old Mthethwa was found dead on the morning of Tuesday, 30 September, after falling from the 22nd floor of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Paris.

Death certificate

Mthethwa’s autopsy report is expected on Sunday.

Mthethwa’s brother-in-law, Dr Sfiso Buthelezi, told The Citizen on Friday that they were waiting for the death certificate.

“The body is in the government mortuary (Paris). They must still do the autopsy. They said they think by Monday, at the latest, Tuesday, they’ll finish their processes, and they can hand the body over to us. Then we must start the process of repatriating the remains back home.”

SA police in Paris

Meanwhile, following the tragic death of Mthethwa, the South African Police Service (Saps) said it will provide full support to French authorities as they investigate the death of the ambassador.

On Friday, Police Minister Firoz Cachalia announced that a team of investigators is being dispatched to France to assist with the probe.

Ministry of Police spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi said the team will be led by Major General Bongani Maqhashalala, the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection in the Western Cape.

“The deployed team will work closely with French law enforcement authorities to ensure that the circumstances surrounding Ambassador Mthethwa’s death are thoroughly and transparently investigated.

“This collaborative effort aims to support the ongoing inquest and uphold the principles of justice and accountability,” Mogotsi said.

ALSO READ: Nathi Mthethwa did not have protection detail at time of death, Dirco says

Facts

Cachalia said the deployment of investigators reflects Saps “commitment to ensuring that every effort is made to establish the full facts surrounding this tragedy.”

“We will offer all necessary support to our counterparts in France and remain in close contact with the department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) throughout the process.”

Mthethwa family

Buthelezi welcomed the deployment of investigators to Paris.

“I received a call from the National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, who conveyed his sincere condolences to the family. He further informed us that he will be sending a highly experienced and capable team to work alongside the French authorities in probing the passing of the late ambassador, Nathi Mthethwa.

Closure

“As the family, we welcome this development and deeply appreciate the support of the South African Police Service in this important matter.

Buthelezi said the investigator’s involvement will assist in providing the family with the closure they “so greatly need.”

“The minister (Cachalia) also conveyed his heartfelt condolences, expressing the following: “We are devastated by the sudden and untimely passing of Ambassador Mthethwa, a dedicated public servant and patriot who served our nation with distinction in various capacities. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.” Buthelezi said.

French probe

French authorities investigating the circumstances said no possibilities, including foul play, are being ruled out.

It was previously reported that the secured window in Mthethwa’s room on the 22nd had been forced open with a pair of scissors found at the scene.

ALSO READ: Nathi Mthethwa’s death: No sign of struggle or drugs at the scene, say French authorities