Middle East war latest: Here’s what happened overnight

Here's what is happening in the war between the US, Israel, and Iran.

Here are the latest developments in the Middle East war:

Israel strikes hit 7 areas of south Beirut overnight: Lebanon state media

Israel targeted seven areas of Beirut’s southern suburbs overnight, Lebanese state media reported on Tuesday.

“Enemy warplanes launched seven raids overnight on the southern suburbs,” Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported, adding that seven areas were targeted.

New missile salvo

Iran fired missiles at Israel early Tuesday, the Israeli military said, noting that the barrage was aimed at the country’s north and that its substantial air defences were “working to intercept the threat”.

Minutes later, a loud blast rang out over Jerusalem, AFP reporters in the city heard.

The Magen David Adom emergency services said it had no immediate reports of casualties following the strike, but had dispatched paramedics to one area where a reported impact was received.

Syrian base targeted

Syria’s army said Monday that one of its bases in the northeast was targeted by a missile strike from neighbouring Iraq, while an Iraqi official said a local armed group was behind the attack.

The Iraqi official, requesting anonymity, told AFP that “an Iraqi faction fired seven Arash-4 rockets, an improved version of the Grad rocket, towards a base in the Hassakeh region”.

Trump-Netanyahu call

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he had spoken with Donald Trump and that the US president believed the countries’ military gains in Iran could be converted into a negotiated agreement that protected Israel’s interests.

“President Trump believes there is a chance to leverage the tremendous achievements of the (Israeli military) and the US military in order to realise the war’s objectives in an agreement — an agreement that will safeguard our vital interests,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.

Earlier, Trump announced he had shelved plans to attack Iran’s power plants in a stunning about-turn, sparked by what he said were “very good” talks with unidentified Iranian officials to bring an end to the war.

Israel strikes Beirut suburbs

An Israeli strike hit the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs, hours after the Israeli army issued a warning for residents of the area to evacuate, saying it was “striking Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut”.

AFPTV’s live broadcast showed a cloud of smoke over the southern suburbs, which are considered a stronghold of the Iran-backed militant group.

Pakistani, Iranian leaders speak

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he had spoken with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on “the grave situation in the Gulf region”, and promised that Pakistan was committed to playing “a constructive role in advancing peace”.

Israeli interceptor system malfunctions

A malfunction in Israel’s “David’s Sling” aerial interceptor system allowed two Iranian ballistic missiles to strike the south of the country, wounding dozens of people over the weekend, the military confirmed.

The system is a key component of Israel’s multi-layered air defence shield.

Israel strikes Guards’ site

The Israeli military said it struck a site in Tehran belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and used for directing battalions of the Basij paramilitary force.

The hit came days after Israel announced it had “eliminated” the intelligence chief of the Basij in a strike that also killed the force’s top commander, Gholamreza Soleimani.

Israel has been targeting the Basij force as part of efforts to undermine the Iranian authorities’ grip on power.

UK summons Iran envoy

Britain’s foreign ministry summoned Iran’s ambassador to London, Seyed Ali Mousavi, criticising what it called Tehran’s “reckless and destabilising actions” in the UK and overseas.

“The summons follows the recent charging of two individuals, one Iranian national and one British-Iranian dual national, under the National Security Act, on suspicion of providing assistance to a foreign intelligence service,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said.

‘Point of no return’

The International Committee of the Red Cross demanded a halt to the “war on essential infrastructure” in the Middle East, warning of potential “irreversible consequences” including harm to nuclear facilities.

“What we have seen in recent days in the Middle East risks reaching a point of no return,” ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said.

UK sends Gulf air defences

Britain is sending short-range air defence systems to the Middle East to counter Iranian missile attacks, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

“We’re deploying short-range air defence systems to Bahrain at speed,” Starmer told a parliamentary committee, adding that Britain was “doing the same with Kuwait and Saudi Arabia”.