Cartoon of the day: 24 March 2026

South Africans expressed their frustration with the United States getting involved in their country's internal affairs.

South Africans sent a message to the United States over the weekend by marching from Newtown to Constitution Hill in Braamfontein. The message was clear: “We will not be bullied.”

The South African citizen’s were echoing the message from President Cyril Ramaphosa that the US should not bully SA.

Recently, US ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III said his country was disappointed that Pretoria had not addressed US concerns.

These include broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE), farm attacks, the Kill the Boer song and land expropriation.