Middle East War latest: Here’s what happened overnight

Here are the latest main events related to the war in the Middle East:

Heavy attacks hit Tehran as Israel says war in ‘new phase’

Heavy attacks were reported in Tehran on Friday after Israel said it was hitting “regime infrastructure” in a “new phase” of the war it launched with the United States against Iran.

Iran Guards launch missiles at Israel’s Tel Aviv: Iran state media

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards announced a wave of missile launches on the Israeli commercial hub of Tel Aviv on Friday, according to Iran’s state news agency IRNA.

“Missiles headed toward Tel Aviv,” IRNA said, reporting a Guards statement on “a combined missile and drone attack… targeting locations in the heart of Tel Aviv”.

Israel targets ‘regime infrastructure’

Israel said it launched a wave of strikes on Tehran early Friday, targeting “regime infrastructure” in Iran’s capital.

AFP journalists in Tehran heard loud blasts in parts of the city.

Australian personnel on US sub

Three Australian military personnel were onboard an American submarine that sank an Iranian navy ship off Sri Lanka this week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

The personnel were on the submarine as part of training arrangements under AUKUS, a multi-decade defence pact with Britain and the United States.

Bahrain hotel struck

Bahrain said Iran had struck a hotel and two residential buildings in the capital Manama, correcting a previous announcement that two hotels and one residential building were hit.

The attack came a day after an Iranian missile strike sparked a blaze at Bahrain’s main state-owned oil refinery.

Saudi Arabia intercepts missiles

Saudi Arabia said early Friday it had intercepted three ballistic missiles launched towards an air base, as Iran pressed attacks across the Gulf.

“Three ballistic missiles launched towards Prince Sultan Air Base were intercepted and destroyed,” the Saudi defence ministry posted on X.

Some Western embassy staff in Riyadh meanwhile were told to shelter in place, diplomatic sources said, following an attack on the US embassy compound earlier this week.

Lebanon death toll rises

The Lebanese health ministry said the death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon has risen to 123 since the country was drawn into the regional war earlier this week, with the latest count including a new wave of strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The ministry added that 638 people have also been wounded since Monday.

Egypt in ‘state of near-emergency’

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said his country was in an economic “state of near-emergency” as he warned of runaway inflation.

At a military academy event, Sisi added that price-gouging traders could be tried in military courts, according to a statement from his spokesman.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi leader speaks out

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi leader said in a televised speech Thursday that his group was prepared to strike at any moment.

“Regarding military escalation and action, our fingers are on the trigger, ready to respond at any moment should developments warrant it,” Abdul Malik al-Houthi said.

NATO raises missile defence posture

NATO said it has strengthened its “ballistic missile defence posture” as Iran steps up its strikes across the Middle East with a missile launched at alliance member Turkey before being shot down.

The alliance’s 32 member states concurred with NATO commanders that the posture should remain at its “heightened level” until the threat from Iran’s “indiscriminate attacks across the region” subsided.

Israel promises ‘surprises ahead’

Israel’s military chief said the US-Israeli campaign against Iran was entering its next stage, with operations aimed at crushing the Islamic republic’s military capabilities.

“In this phase, we will further dismantle the regime and its military capabilities. We have additional surprises ahead which I do not intend to disclose,” Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said in a televised statement.

Trump backs Kurdish offensive

US President Donald Trump said he would approve of any offensive by Iranian Kurdish fighters into Iran in support of the US-Israeli war against the Islamic republic.

“I think it’s wonderful that they want to do that, I’d be all for it,” Trump said.

Sri Lanka takes control of Iranian ship

Sri Lanka has offloaded crew of an Iranian navy vessel and assumed control of it, a day after a deadly US submarine attack on another ship.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said his country’s navy had taken 208 sailors from the IRIS Bushehr which, like the ship torpedoed off Sri Lanka’s southern coast on Wednesday, had participated in a naval exercise in eastern India.

Trump wants role in picking Iran leader

Trump insisted he should have a role in picking Iran’s next supreme leader after the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose son he said he found unacceptable.

“Khamenei’s son is a lightweight. I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy,” Trump said, drawing a comparison to Venezuela, where interim president Delcy Rodriguez has cooperated with him under threat of violence after the United States ousted her boss, Nicolas Maduro.